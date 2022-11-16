Opinion: Why UTA should rename E.H. Hereford University Center

For most students, Ernest Hereford is the name of the University Center and the muse for the bust, which campus visitors and prospective students are told rubbing its head is a good luck charm for finals. For the bust specifically, there is scant information on the man it depicts — only giving the years of his tenure and a short aside on his gardening.
It was during fall 2018 that, through research, Jeremiah Harris, former Progressive Student Union vice president, and I conducted that I wrote a fuller, more honest examination of Hereford’s legacy surrounding the Confederate theme he adopted during his administration. The racist atmosphere he fostered eventually led to mock-slave auctions and allowed a student organization to use Klan-inspired naming to operate on campus.
I am revisiting this issue because we need to confront Hereford’s racist legacy since we have confronted former university administrator Edward Davis’s legacy and live in a time of greater scrutiny toward histories that are often whitewashed by the administrations that try to benefit from them.
Hereford’s tenure saw the adoption of the Confederate theme as part of the university’s culture. In September 1951, the student body decided to adopt the Rebels mascot, replacing the former athletic theme of Blue Riders.
Hereford’s intentions regarding the Rebel theme is fairly obvious when you see him instructing committees to acquire and dress the new bands and spirit teams in “antebellum” attire, having Johnny Rebel as a Homecoming-election figure and sanctioning the use of Confederate-themed spirit poems.
Hereford also uniquely fostered and allowed a culture on campus that saw blackface minstrel shows as an acceptable activity and pastime on campus, which would’ve been approved by his office to take place in and use campus facilities.
This tradition of blackface and minstrelsy would continue under his successor and take the shape of the infamous mock-slave auctions as part of the Old South Week celebrations. It did not fall from the sky out of nowhere but has a clear link to Hereford’s own allowance of blackface and minstrelsy to be part of school-sanctioned events.
The most contentious information from a 2018 Shorthorn article was Hereford’s allowance of an organization known as the Kampus Kadet Klub, its acronym being “K.K.K.” Hereford, then-president of the school, did not seek or impose any name change on the organization whatsoever.
This connection of Confederate iconography and racist ideology is one we have seen beyond Hereford, from Dylann Roof’s killing of nine Black parishioners in Charleston, South Carolina, to the 2017 Charlottesville, Virginia, neo-Nazi rally where the battle flag flew side-by-side with the Nazi Germany flag as white nationalists sought to prevent the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue and ended with white nationalist James Alex Fields Jr. killing Heather Heyer and injuring several others.
Greater scrutiny of Confederate and racist symbols happened in tandem with the Black Lives Matter protests back in 2020, and it was in April 2020 that the resolution to remove Davis’s name from the administration building was passed in the Student Senate. A year later, in May 2021, the UT System Board of Regents approved of his name being removed, given his racist-eugenicist views.
Hereford’s legacy is clearly more than just a good luck charm, an old bronze bust, a building or even the fact we’re a four-year college. His legacy perpetuated and continued a racist atmosphere that would be inherited and expanded upon by his immediate successors, like the mock-slave auctions under Jack Woolf.
With new evidence coming to light, it is clear that Hereford should not be immortalized and honored in the way that he is. It is why members of the organization I am a part of, the Progressive Student Union, have been both compiling a petition for the removal of his bust and attempting to set a referendum to put the question to the students on the name of the UC and placement of the statue.
UTA has plenty to honor and cherish in terms of its diverse history, but segregationists and white supremacy defenders should not be among them, as we have seen with Davis. Hereford and Woolf need to go.
