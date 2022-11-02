Opinion: Why UTA should better support Indigenous students

UTA is home to the longest-running Native American Student Association in Texas. Through the association with and the contribution from the Native American community and allies, UTA has landed itself on the Top 200 Colleges for Indigenous Students list by Winds of Change magazine for five years straight, according to the university’s website.
Because of this, a question now arises: what can the university do to improve the college experience for present and future Indigenous Mavericks? I came to UTA specifically for the Native American Student Association and the engineering program.
I believe if UTA highlighted the work done by the Native American Student Association and other cultural groups, we would see a rise in enrollment among students looking for a college experience that allows them to retain their culture, despite being away from home. With the Native American Student Association, I have grown and learned more about my culture while studying engineering.
UTA is a cornerstone of the Native American community and is viewed as a leader and role model. With the recent opening of the Land Acknowledgement Courtyard, there is an opportunity for UTA to support Indigenous people, and the university should take advantage of it.
The Land Acknowledgement Courtyard is home to many Texas Indigenous plants most Native Americans don’t see every day, making it a sacred place for students, faculty, staff and community members to visit. I believe UTA could use this to host more community events so more people outside UTA could experience the Land Acknowledgement Courtyard in the way it was meant to be experienced.
A few weeks ago, UTA hosted its Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration, which included the unveiling of the Land Acknowledgment Courtyard monument, the ribbon cutting for the Land Acknowledgement Courtyard and a slew of guest speakers. Fortunately, the Land Acknowledgement Committee and Native American Student Association partnered with the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to create the program.
The impact of this event will stretch beyond just that day and will continue annually as a hallmark event for the Native American community. This wouldn’t have been possible without the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. In the future, assistance from other offices and even colleges could bring more opportunity and exposure to both UTA and its Native American students, as many of us, before UTA, didn’t get to participate in and bring big events to the community.
In my final words, support for the Native American Student Association has grown exponentially since its founding and will continue to grow far beyond what anybody imagined. With it, UTA will see firsthand why it’s recognized not just as a top school for Indigenous students but for its obligation to help foster the next generation of Indigenous students, too.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.