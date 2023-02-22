Opinion: Why Spanish news coverage should not be neglected

One of my earliest childhood memories was when my older sister and I were featured on the front cover of Al Día, the Spanish-language newspaper of The Dallas Morning News. It was my first introduction to journalism before I knew I wanted to enter the industry.
On Feb. 6, The Dallas Morning News informed Al Día staffers that the paper was being disbanded. By the end of the month, all five staffers would have to stop producing original content for Al Día and be reassigned to new teams within the paper.
What is occurring to Al Día is part of a larger trend across newsrooms in the U.S., such as The New York Times, Buzzfeed and HuffPost, that have cut their Spanish coverage. The trend is concerning, as it not only means erasing the opportunity to reach a larger audience but cutting Spanish content now also feels like a step backward, as Hispanics are becoming the larger minority group in America.
Diversity in the newsroom is more important than ever and should reflect the direction that the nation is headed toward.
Grant Moise, The Dallas Morning News CEO, said in a prepared statement that both programs “remain committed to reaching the growing Hispanic audience in North Texas,” which is somewhat reassuring regarding commitment to the community.
But there is always that dark cloud of the past. From seeing how this has played out at other papers nationwide, one can not help but worry about how dedicated The Dallas Morning News will be to ensuring that the Hispanic community is represented and heard. It is one of those moves within the publication that one hopes would work out for everyone and will allow Al Día’s current staffers to actually help enhance “coverage from our newsroom,” as Moise said.
In my community, seeing the Al Día logo at events on TV and in the newspaper was the norm. The Dallas Morning News was not the first paper that came to mind to many in the community, but Al Día was. Through stories on the Seagoville flea market or how to register your child with a specialized school of Dallas Independent School District, the paper has given so many in Dallas a voice to our stories, neighborhoods and cultures, and the disbandment may bury this content and make them harder to access for Hispanic residents in the Metroplex.
According to the U.S. Census, Dallas’ population in 2022 is 42% Hispanic. A population that has made its mark throughout the city and continues to grow. With the Hispanic community being greatly affected by misleading and biased information, the possibility of losing a dedicated news source that caters to a large non-English community is concerning. Disbanding Al Día removes a platform for stories within the predominantly Hispanic communities to get the spotlight.
But perhaps the disbanding of Al Día and the integration of its staff can give our community and stories a spotlight in the rest of Dallas to showcase a side of the city that they avoided or did not know much about. We can bridge the gap and become a city that benefits from knowing each other’s stories. We all have a story, and if we can get to know each other’s stories, we start to break down walls that were there before. The goal is to ensure diversity.
Of course, there is fear, anger and overall confusion about this step in the long run, but it can be a stepping stone to connect a city more than ever before.
“The Al Día team is now reporting into the same content areas as reporters from The Dallas Morning News in an effort to better serve the growing Latino community in North Texas,” Moise said in the statement. “This community is not only our future, but it is the present, and it deserves enhanced coverage from our newsroom.”
The statement hopefully ensures that Spanish-language coverage will not go away but that it is the start of a transitional time for the paper and its staff.
The future is uncertain, but there should be hope that The Dallas Morning News is doing this in good faith. Yet like many, there is a sense of déjà vu, as other newspapers have cut their Spanish papers before, and the fear of history repeating itself is a constant for many journalists and the communities that they serve. This hope, yet uncertainty for the future, will continue as we see the impact this decision will have on the city and The Dallas Morning News.
