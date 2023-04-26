Opinion: Why ‘no hablo español’ is no good

Learning Spanish is optional for many degree plans. Even most liberal arts majors only need eight hours of modern and classical languages, which includes Spanish.
So as class registration season continues, students may overlook stapling Spanish to their schedules or stop after the first two beginner-level courses. However, staying warm in the blanket of “no hablo español” estranges many opportunities regardless of major, especially as the language’s usage increases in the country.
The U.S.’s Spanish-speaking population is significant. About 41.2 million people speak Spanish, according to the 2021 data from the U.S. Census. In Texas, 7.8 million speak the language, about 1.6 of which are in the Metroplex. And it’s only expected to increase. While not all of them are Spanish speakers, Hispanic Texans will become the majority of the state’s population in the decades to come, according to The Texas Tribune.
At UTA, 32% of the student body was comprised of Hispanic population in fall 2022, according to its website. Since 2014, UTA has been a Hispanic-Serving Institution, a title which recognizes universities with over 25% of its undergraduate population being Hispanic or Latino. This data indicates that learning Spanish is and will continue to be meaningful.
When students take Spanish, opportunities start knocking. Employers look for applicants with Spanish knowledge, especially in the Metroplex, said Catherine Ortiz, distinguished senior lecturer and coordinator of lower-level Spanish. Knowledge of another language can put students a step ahead of other applicants, she said. Multiple Tarrant County companies, from health care to sales, require or prefer bilingual candidates, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
“That just increases the possibilities of where you can work and what you can do. One thing builds on another,” Ortiz said. Learning a new language can also lead to improved academic performance, memory and creativity, according to Cambridge.org.
The university has a range of Spanish programs from majors, minors, certificates and electives, with some taught in English. It also offers the Global Seal of Biliteracy, Ortiz said. The seal recognizes that an individual has attained a certain level of proficiency in two or more languages, according to its website.
But beyond these, learning Spanish — and any new language — can make one more empathetic, especially to native speakers, and opens one’s mind to different cultures.
I took Spanish to knock out my language requirement. Instead, it has knocked doors open for me, introducing texts and people I otherwise wouldn’t have known. It increased my willingness to learn and make mistakes — one can’t help but have a childlike curiosity when having the vocabulary of a five-year-old.
Interestingly, it’s given me a better understanding of my native language, Tagalog, as many of our words trace their roots to the Spanish colonization of the Philippines.
Ortiz said a few years after graduating from college as an English major, she bought a one-way ticket to Madrid, Spain, because she liked Spanish in high school. She wasn’t fluent at the time, and moving to another country was life-changing, she said. Since then, she has charted multiple paths, from an English instructor in Spain to a textbook writer and editor and eventually UTA.
“We want to encourage students and to let them know that whatever the career they want to work in, there isn’t a career that wouldn’t be enhanced by knowing another language or having knowledge of it,” she said.
Understandably, taking Spanish can be challenging. Degree requirements already strain students and it would add to tuition costs.
But the lower-level Spanish Department is on a proficiency initiative and is reconstructing to lighten the workload, Ortiz said. Tutoring and cultural groups such as La Sociedad Hispánica are available, according to UTA’s website. The Department of Modern Languages also offers several scholarships, even for study abroad, she said.
Besides, the lifetime of opportunities from learning the language outweighs the extra hard work in college.
This is not to say people must become fluent speakers or Spanish majors, but as they make their course lists, students should consider including Spanish. Those who have dipped their toes in the beginner-level classes should consider diving deeper and immersing themselves in the next level, going beyond requirements.
After all, to say sí to Spanish is to seize opportunities and to see others more clearly in an increasingly “know” hablo español world.
