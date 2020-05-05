Opinion: When it comes to diversity in journalism, we still have a long way to go

Student publications serve as a stepping stone for beginner journalists. With that stepping stone comes the freedom to find unique, diverse and inclusive stories that have not been told anywhere else. It is one of the many strengths that comes with working in student media.
Look outward to professional newsrooms and what many find are regressive statistics that show a bleak picture. That despite efforts in student and professional media, there is still so much work to be done. To fully embrace diverse and inclusive media, we need to give up on the mind-set that incentivizing demographic inclusivity leads to biased journalism.
In 1968, a Kerner Commission report found that “the journalistic profession has been shockingly backward in seeking out, hiring and promoting” black reporters. The report noted that the lack of inclusivity failed to fairly cover the growing racial problems of the 1960s.
More recently, a 2012-2016 American Community Survey analysis found that 77% of editorial newsroom employees were non-Hispanic whites. 61% were male.
Fortunately, times are changing. Elaine Welteroth, the second youngest editor of Teen Vogue and the second black woman to hold the title, challenged the publication’s editorial philosophy by including in-depth reporting that covered social issues and politics. NPR programs such as “Code Switch” and “Latino USA” use the growing racial demographics in our country to highlight their communities. In The New York Times’ “Still Processing,” candid conversations on race and social inequality often spearhead the show’s discussions. In student media, The Daily Texan launched the Raising Voices initiative that looked to increase the diversity in their staff and reporting.
So when I applied to The Shorthorn in spring 2018, I made my intentions clear: I wanted to contribute and expand that practice of a diverse and inclusive media. Before my tenure, The Shorthorn highlighted our university’s changing campus with stories from the UT Regents’ end to UTA’s rebel theme in the ’70s, coverage of the AIDS epidemic in the late ’80s, to a four-part series in 2007 tracking the university's relationship and shortcomings with black students. In recent years, editors and reporters before me have covered controversial topics such as cultural appropriation at music festivals and destigmatizing the universal topic of sex.
In my time at The Shorthorn, my colleagues and I focused on the importance of the black woman vote, a transgender-inclusive sensitivity training program, the feminist meaning behind hijabs and the strength of a Latina mother balancing home life and college.
These stories matter. Both past and present, it took a news staff with the understanding and awareness to bring these stories to the forefront and sometimes, even the front page.
Now, as my time ends at a publication I’ve come to love, I remain critical.
These stories are still not enough. I hope future reporters and editors do not succumb to the tired rhetoric that certain demographics are unable to tell stories similar to their lived experience. The facts will not be distorted by a formidable journalist, no matter their identity. They will know that these stories deserve better care and recognition.
People who are marginalized, whether it's on the basis of gender identity, race, ability, sexual orientation or a combination of all of the above, have millions of untold stories to tell. In order to find that originality, news publications, my soon to be alma mater included, should begin or continue to hire the people who are from said groups. It should also serve as an opportunity for those who do not represent the underrepresented to listen, participate and expand their reporting palette, if they haven’t already.
To incentivize demographic inclusivity is not biased, it’s responsible and long overdue. It ensures the media is looking to tell everyone’s story. If that leads to a shift in coverage, that’s the point. If queer journalists report on the societal and federal setbacks the LGBTQ community faces on a daily basis, good. If a black reporter has the opportunity to shine a light on an underrepresented section of their community, they not only did their job, they enhanced it. We in the media should encourage that, not discourage it. Simply put, you don’t have to be a white, cisgendered male to be objective.
To be honest, the words I am writing are not new to many journalists of a marginalized background. On many occasions, my colleagues and I have discussed the dire need of extensive, unapologetic and diverse coverage. This message bears repeating, though, and hopefully is expanded to a bigger audience. Above all, the role of journalism is ensuring that all facts and all stories are brought to the entire public.
The Shorthorn and student publications across the country have ensured that diverse and independent voices are heard. By attending student organization meetings, encouraging diverse op-ed columnists and attending multicultural events, journalists may just find the next big, untold story.
I leave The Shorthorn proud of the accomplishments my friends and I have made. I leave knowing that my own personal journey and purpose at UTA is complete. Yet as I transition into the next part of my professional career, I realize the struggle continues. For the next generation of student journalists, I offer this bit of unsolicited advice: Dig. Find those untold stories. Take advantage of the editorial freedoms student media has to offer, give a voice to the voiceless and never apologize for shining a light on underrepresented communities, even if you are part of them. Write on. There is no better time to do so than now.
