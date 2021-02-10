Opinion: We should prioritize ourselves over others

Romantic relationships come and go, but no matter what, you will always have yourself. One thing I’ve learned over the last year is that you have to put yourself first. Your actions and reactions are the only things you can control.
The pandemic has been tough on everyone, and while we spend more time at home it’s important to reflect on your negative habits and how you can improve. Taking care of yourself mentally and physically can help you let go of old, toxic and unhealthy relationships that you may cling to out of comfort.
According to a Healio News article, 64% of 2,051 participants of an online survey from The Harris Poll indicated that they were focused on their mental health now more than ever. Fourty four percent of participants needed direction and support.
Surround yourself with people who love you and support you.
I wouldn’t be doing so well without my family and close friends believing in me.
As much as you may want to do things alone, you may not always be able to. Support systems help you when you least expect it, and they can also keep you accountable.
Find small ways to incorporate new and good habits into your routine. Write out a to-do list, limit your technology usage and pick up new hobbies you enjoy. Learn how to make time for yourself.
Instead of being focused on a relationship or an ex-relationship, focus on yourself.
For example, last year my high school ex-boyfriend texted me a couple of days before he was deployed for the Navy, and eventually, I responded.
I decided not to meet with him even though he suggested it, and he acted condescending about my decision.
Two months later, his mother reached out with a message from him, and I later received a call from him, which I answered. We were in communication until the end of September when I decided to cut him off for good.
After he attempted to watch a movie with me virtually, it made me question what I wanted the end result of our relationship to be.
At the time I hadn’t seen him for about two years, so I decided to think about his offer for a few days, in which he messaged me constantly throughout. I had to be honest with myself and him that I didn’t want to communicate anymore.
My point is that I understand it takes a lot to let go of someone, and you won’t really do it until you’re ready. This was my first boyfriend, first kiss and many of my other first-experiences, so letting go was difficult. Ultimately, I had outgrown him, and I finally realized it.
According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, it takes a victim an average of seven times to leave a relationship, meaning they’ll return every time until that seventh time.
While I wouldn’t consider myself a victim, it took me about six years to cut him completely off.
From now on, I’ve decided to choose myself and devote time to learning new things.
Since moving back to Arlington, I’ve been doing my best to learn new ways of being OK alone, how to be financially stable and to be at peace with myself.
The main tip I have is that you should be honest with yourself about what you want and need to be happy. If you don’t want something, don’t do it. It is easier said than done, but eventually choosing yourself will stick.
It has taken a while to get here, but I finally feel OK with myself and where I am in life.
This weekend I came across a TikTok that stated, “I’m the most permanent thing in my life. So I’m gonna choose me.” Over time I’ve learned that affirmations have really helped me and my confidence, so maybe that will help you too.
Choose yourself now rather than later.
But also understand that there’s no expiration date for figuring yourself out. I’m still doing it, and so are many other people.
It takes time, but remember that at the end of the day, choose yourself every single time.
