“Westworld” actress Evan Rachel Wood made a public statement Monday on her Instagram, accusing Brian Warner, known professionally as musician Marilyn Manson, of abusing her during their relationship from 2007 and 2010.
This came only weeks after actor Armie Hammer was accused by multiple women of emotional and physical abuse and cannibalistic fantasies. Musician FKA twigs, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, also filed a lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf, her ex-boyfriend and actor, accusing him of sexual battery, assault and emotional distress in December.
People are allowed to be skeptical until allegations are proven false. While many commented in support of Wood, some declared she should have known what she was getting into because of Manson’s visceral aesthetic.
But no one can tell if someone is an abuser by their appearance, and society needs to believe those speaking out about their experiences with abuse no matter what the accused looks like.
Hammer, who was called “So Handsome It Must Be a Joke” by GQ in 2015, shared in a statement to Variety that entertainment company Lionsgate supports him despite the allegations.
Despite similar assault allegations, Manson was immediately dropped by the Creative Arts Agency, a talent agency, and his record label Loma Vista Recordings announced it will no longer promote his albums.
Speaking up about sexual assault is nothing new.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez disclosed Monday that she is a sexual assault survivor as well.
Since Harvey Weinstein was accused by dozens of women of sexual harassment in 2017, people feel empowered and willing to share their experiences and expose decades of abuse in Hollywood, the workplace and beyond.
Since going viral in 2017, the #MeToo movement hashtag was used well over 19 million times within about a year on Twitter, according to a Pew Research Center study.
Eighty-one percent of women and 43% of men reported experiencing some form of sexual harassment and/or assault in their lifetime, and more than 77% of women and 34% of men report experiencing verbal sexual harassment, according to a 2018 national survey commissioned by a nonprofit organization called Stop Street Harassment.
Based on the Bureau of Justice Statistics 2019 National Crime Victimization Survey, less than half of violent victimizations were reported to the police.
Abusers can go unidentified for years, and it is well known that sexual assault victims often choose not to report their crimes for fear of being retraumatized by the criminal justice system.
There are many accounts of individuals with sexual assault accusations against them continuing their careers with little reparations or consequences.
Brett Kavanaugh was still appointed as a Supreme Court associate justice of the United States even after Christine Blasey Ford accused him of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers. Donald Trump was also still elected U.S. president in 2016 despite over 26 women accusing him of sexual misconduct since the ’70s.
But with powerful women like Wood, Barnett and Ocasio-Cortez disclosing their experiences with sexual assault, more people should feel inspired to share their stories and seek justice for the crimes committed against them.
It is important to believe victims no matter the situation, until evidence proves otherwise.
"It is important to believe victims no matter the situation until evidence proves otherwise."
I like to sit on the fence for most issues, but this is--I believe--an appalling idea that undermines the foundation of English common law. People are innocent until proven guilty, not the other way around.
My heart aches for victims of sexual assault, and I would undoubtedly assist them with the legal process if they wanted me to. I have many female relatives and I can't bear the thought of anything happening to them, but, even in that situation, I'd place my faith in the justice system. As Thomas More once said, I'd rather give the devil the benefit of the law, because if you've cut down all the laws to get to the devil, there's nowhere to hide when the devil turns on you.
Even though they are fairly rare, false cases do exist. If we say that we should automatically believe all women, then we allow those false cases to destroy peoples' lives. For these reasons, it's best to place our faith in the legal system.
