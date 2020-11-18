Opinion: We are paying full price for a lesser experience

Myself and many students believe online courses at UTA have lowered the quality of education we receive. Despite this, the University of Texas at Arlington is set to increase its tuition by 2.6% next year.
The UT System and the university need to either freeze or lower its tuition rates next year because the quality of online classes is not comparable to pre-pandemic in-person classes, and because of this, the quality of education does not reflect how much students are investing.
According to Forbes, a recent study has shown that online classes cost less for universities to deliver because classes are larger and they require cheaper instructors.
Not only that, but online classes also reduce building and physical maintenance costs while serving more students in larger sections at the same time. Some university buildings are not being used as much due to the pandemic. The study also found that “Some universities and community colleges among our case study institutions use more adjunct or part time faculty — who tend to be less costly to hire than tenure-track faculty — … to teach online courses.”
This would imply the university is capable of reducing tuition costs since it is able to reduce operational and education costs.
Many of our required payments are going toward underutilized utilities and amenities at the university. For example, the university currently charges $15 per credit hour (with a maximum of $315) to fund library services, according to the UTA website. UTA Libraries has already reduced operational hours, services and capacity. The university also charges a fee of $75 per term to maintain recreational facilities, which is going toward closed-to-the-public tennis courts, outdoor pools and limited services at the Maverick Activities Center. The number of shuttle buses and its routes are cut down, but we still have to pay $10 per semester. These fees may seem minuscule, but they add up to hundreds of dollars of wasted money.
So many of these fees are wasted on amenities we don’t get to enjoy. Why not reduce those fees and reduce our tuition?
My colleagues in the Student Senate who are international students have received concerns from their constituents who are struggling with online classes across the world. Some of these students’ professors do not have office hours, or their office hours are at inaccessible times for someone living in a different time zone, which limits their access to education and thus may lead to an overall lower performance in classes. When my international friends email their professors, they either become dismissive in their responses or just don’t reply at all.
In my own College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs, professors used to provide direct feedback to students when we pinned our own work on the board. While there is a mechanism for pinning work on Canvas, it isn’t widely used, and therefore many students don’t receive direct feedback. Additionally, it is much harder to collaborate in a virtual setting, and many of my friends have expressed similar concerns. These are some of the aspects that lessen my own educational experience while remote learning.
Some might say UTA is under a lot of financial stress due to the pandemic. This is true, and I do not want to minimize that. But students are under financial stress as well. We are hurting, whether it be academically or financially, and it is up to the university to be able to adapt to these circumstances.
I also do not want to imply that UTA doesn’t care about its international students. At the last Faculty Senate meeting, there were resounding sentiments in support of creating a sense of belonging for international students. I agree with the Faculty Senate on these issues and ask them to implement them and address these concerns as soon as possible.
So many of my friends are frustrated about the situation. They feel like they have to pay more for something less. They also feel unrepresented as they do not have a voice that can be directed to the university, even though my colleagues have tried to bring it up to their deans.
Now, I am using my voice to amplify theirs: because of the lower quality of education we are receiving, the university and the UT System need to reduce our tuition.
