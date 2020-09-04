Opinion: Video games allow for more immersive storytelling than film

I’ve been playing video games since about as early as I can count. Before I ever stayed up at night talking on the phone to a girl, I stayed up playing Crimson Skies. Before I learned to drive, I already had hundreds of hours of practice on my yellow Supra in Need for Speed Underground 2.
A couple of decades later, I’ve been reflecting on my relationship with video games, truly understanding just how much the medium means to me. Many of us grew up in the early 2000s, and so did video games, with the last couple of generations giving us more mature titles that are milestones in interactive storytelling, titles whose impact will only start to be understood in the years to come.
Video games by nature are a medium where the fourth wall has been shattered, giving the player emotional stakes that serve to ground and give weight to a story. It elevates the narrative from something to be witnessed to something to be shaped. This is even more true in more difficult games, where artificial intelligence is complex. Video games are the most immersive way of telling a story, even more so than film.
Let’s compare some stories that are as similar as they are well-written.
In Logan, James “Logan” Howlett, better known as Wolverine, is a gruff, emotionally-distant, bearded white man. The beauty of the film lies in the character-driven nuance and complexity interwoven in the rather simple plot, a “video-gamey” fetch quest in which the character transports a little girl from one location to another. Through this last adventure our hero finds redemption from his violent past.
Can you think of other pieces of media which tell a similar story? I can think of Alfonso Cuarón’s Children of Men, or SIE Santa Monica Studio’s God of War.
However, the most obviously similar analogue is Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us. In this game, Joel is another penitent, gruff, emotionally-distant bearded white man. Joel is also stuck in a fetch quest that defeats the proverbial demons of his past by slowly opening up to his daughter figure, Ellie. However, this time around, it’s not Joel alone undertaking a harrowing fetch quest that rewards him with redemption, it’s us (the player) as well.
The stories of Logan and The Last of Us are so similar that they allow us to make an almost perfect comparison between the two. Both pieces have excellent acting, stellar writing and very similar endings. This allows us to cut right through all the fat into the bone, giving us an almost one-to-one comparison that highlights how the interactive factor of a video game makes this a better way to tell this particular story.
Every infected zombie you sneak by and every Molotov cocktail you throw is part of your story, not just the protagonist’s.
In Rogue One, Jyn Erso defeats the unending waves of nameless soldiers through a story whose ending you know before the movie even begins. Likewise in Halo: Reach, you defeat unending waves of nameless aliens through a story whose ending you know before it even begins. Not only do you control the hyper-lethal, nameless grim-reaper that is SPARTAN-B312, but his silent nature means that you insert yourself into the character, giving weight and emotional stakes to each character moment that a film could only dream of giving to the audience.
That is why video games are the best way to experience a story.
If you want the power fantasy rush of becoming a green-armored super-soldier that echoes the Bush-era fears of religious extremists bent on the destruction of our civilization, Halo 2 gives that experience while establishing an epic sci-fi opera that tells of those extremists’ redemption stories. The game is not only excellently written, but by its very nature it hits higher highs and lower lows than just passively witnessing the story ever could, because at the end of the day, you were the one who destroyed an alien capital city, not just Master Chief.
You can make Terminator into a good video game, but you could never make Halo into a good movie.
Another example is Hideo Kojima’s controversial Death Stranding, a relatively new entry which fails to tell a well written story but does highlight the inherent advantage of telling it through a video game. Though the dialogue in the game is amateurish and outright awful at times, the bold, artistic direction of this anti-video game redefines everything you think a AAA game should be.
Death Stranding is a quiet contemplation on the nature of human connection and isolation, in the era of social media paradox: We are increasingly more connected to each other, but by doing so, we are more and more polarized and dug into echo chambers of our choosing. The nature of social media makes for shallow connections with each other, every perfectly curated and edited selfie eroding away at our capacity to be fully loved and fully known.
Kojima’s post-apocalyptic America is barren and quiet, but in it, we ironically find a world where people do not have the privilege of being divided because disunity means the disruption of the desperate efforts to keep the rest of humanity alive. You are in the shoes of Sam Bridges, a delivery man performing a menial task so mundane that many are immediately turned away from the premise of the entire game. The game’s narrative revolves around delivering packages, and with them, hope.
There is very little shooting. There are no superpowers or jetpacks. With a strong back and indomitable will, you set out to deliver each package and convince those scattered across the empty landscape to join the “United Cities of America” after decades of self-sufficient isolation. In this America, joining into this network brings with it a free connection to the spiritual successor of the internet, which serves these new Americans to learn about their past and each other.
The theme of connection also carries over into the game’s sublime asynchronous multiplayer component, as real-life players build structures that make it easier to traverse the complicated landscape. There is a tangible tension when delivering a large order, as avoiding pirates, BT ghosts and keeping your balance with hundreds of kilos on your back make each step a victory, caring for your package as a nursing mother does her babe. When you build a structure that makes it easier for you to tame the landscape, you rest assured that your back-breaking efforts will make it easier for the next person. You walk in the shoes of those who have gone before you. Death Stranding makes you feel surrounded by others in a desolate, empty world.
Death Stranding capitalizes on what makes video games different from film. Being an open world, the developers trust you enough to release you into the world and for you to complete the story at your own pace. Each “side” activity you complete, however, plays into the game thematically, and though Kojima has the frustrating habit of writing copious amounts of expository dialogue, the game’s contemplative and slow gameplay allow for a story where the player is not told how to feel. Your actions don’t just play into the story, your actions are the story.
There are many more games that show promise and possibility by being unafraid of not being cinematic. In the case of Death Stranding, even a flawed game shows that when there is a strong artistic direction, a tightly curated experience and narrative beats and gameplay that are thematically aligned, video games are the definitive artistic medium where one can play their way through unforgettable artistic experiences.
