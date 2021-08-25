Opinion: Vaccine, mask requirements should be a personal choice, not a government mandate

We live in a nation of good times and weak men; a nation defined by complacency and compliance. The COVID-19 pandemic has separated those citizens who would gladly sacrifice essential freedoms for a false sense of security from those who would not. I am not “anti-vaccine.” Rather, I am anti- mandate and anti-government overreach.
Mandating mask usage is nothing new. Since the “15 days to slow the spread” idea began, people have been masking themselves and their children. More than a year of “slowing the spread” later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now asking the vaccinated to once again mask up. And, oddly enough, most of them are.
Many people believe the point of a vaccine is to remove the need for a mask and get back to a state of “normalcy.” Yet, it seems like Americans are happy to throw them back on — even for a virus with a more than 97% survival rate for those under 74, according to data by the U.S. National Library of Medicine.
If you wish to wear three masks for the rest of your life, go ahead, but don’t use your neurotic fear of death as justification to force me to live a life muzzled and stripped of my civil liberties.
So, why are people so quick to submit to the pressure? Simple: an extremely effective campaign of fearmongering, which has been promulgated by the current administration. As a result, individuals like Dr. Anthony Fauci have been propelled to “god-king” status in the secular church of progressivism. Every word that comes out of his mouth is to be treated as gospel.
Information that differs from mainstream secular politics or contradicts the prevailing narrative is often considered “misinformation” and subsequently banned from the public square. Big tech oligarchs, acting as the unelected thought police, are used as a proxy to the government, thus cementing their position as the censorship wing of the U.S. government.
Considering mandates, a government mandate removes the ability of a free citizenry to make a calculated risk assessment and effectively strips them of their freedom. Prudential judgment, the idea that you should be able to use morality and logic to make decisions for yourself or your family, is no longer respected by the left.
The “Key to NYC Pass” is a recent example of this idea in play. All unvaccinated people in New York City are barred from any “indoor dining, entertainment and fitness facilities across the five boroughs.” This policy prevents roughly 37% of New York City’s population from partaking in society — over three million people.
Every adult who wanted the vaccine has now had the chance to get it, and over 190 million people have been vaccinated with at least one dose. Again, it’s a fear campaign and one that completely side-steps free will. Masks are used as a symbol of your obedience.
U.K. Prime Minister Winston Churchill said to never let a good crisis go to waste. The pandemic is being used as an excuse to increase control over your lives, and freedoms have been relinquished in increments. In future elections, the pandemic may once again be used to justify for universal mail-in balloting.
The left wishes to force families into medical decisions with federal mandates. New York City uses the injection of the vaccine as a condition to partake in society and many Americans are being ostracized because they dare speak out against forced masking and vaccinations.
Americans have reluctantly accepted this idea of the “new normal,” one in which we submit ourselves to the oligarchs and live life under a constant state of control. President Ronald Reagan said, “Freedom is never more than one generation from extinction. It is not ours by way of inheritance; it must be fought for and constantly defended by each generation, for it comes only once to a people.”
If you ever needed a call to action to defend your freedom, here it is. Your voice is powerful, contrary to what anyone may say. Write to your representatives — contact your local government officials and school boards; demand you retain your freedom to choose. It is time for us to drop the silence and defend our way of life.
I agree. If someone wants to be a plague rat they should have the freedom to do so, but the government and private businesses should also have the right to refuse them privileges for being a plague rat.
Plague rat? I like it, might have to get a tattoo.
