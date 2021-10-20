Opinion: UTA should fulfill its promise to provide more menstruation health care products

Menstruation is often seen as a taboo topic even though 26% of the world population experience it, according to the U.N. Children’s Fund in 2018.
Student senator Cecilia Silva wrote Resolution 18-04, “I am Woman, Give me Options,” in 2018, and the Student Senate passed it the following year. The resolution requires every on-campus store to provide menstrual health care products and for dispensers in restrooms to be regularly maintained and refilled.
However, while UTA is selling the products on campus, a stroll around campus proves the administration has been less than enthusiastic about supplying them in restrooms.
An independent survey of the bathrooms in four on-campus buildings conducted by several Progressive Student Union members showed the majority of dispensers on campus were poorly maintained, difficult to use and in one case — the bathroom near the cafe in the University Center — not functional.
The buildings with dispensers typically only have one dispenser located in an obscure bathroom and not on the main floor.
Such an important health care resource should be in at least one bathroom per floor of every campus building to ensure they are readily available for those who need it.
Doing so would go a long way to help individuals who find dealing with menstruation while on campus inconvenient and provide a small amount of relief and security.
The two most well-known stores on campus, the UC Market and the Campus Bookstore, sell pads and tampons, but the variety, quality and price are less than adequate. The Market sells a 10-pack of thin pads or basic tampons for $4.79, which are the cheapest options. The Bookstore’s most affordable option begins at $6.99.
Neither had options designed to handle a heavy flow, which affects one in five U.S. women.
At Walmart, the brand Equate offers 20 extra-heavy pads or 48 regular pads at $3.76 per pack.
Since over one-third of college students nationwide are experiencing extreme economic hardships at any given time, it would be beneficial for the university to provide a variety of quality health care options at affordable prices in the on-campus shops.
The administration of every university has a responsibility to ensure its students have every resource they need to succeed, including health care resources. UTA administration should take further actions to ensure quality feminine hygiene products are easily accessible.
Their attempts have never been adequate, but it does not have to stay that way. In addition to truly fulfilling their pledge to the resolution, campus stores should increase the quality and varieties of pads and tampons available at satisfactory prices. The university should also install at least one feminine hygiene product dispenser on each floor of every building on campus.
Anything less is evidence UTA does not care for its students beyond the superficial virtue-signaling we’ve come to know from for-profit organizations.
@astro_jason
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.