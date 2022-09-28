Opinion: UTA’s Hispanic community deserves more representation

UTA’s Hispanic population reached 30.8% of the student body in 2021, making Hispanics the largest ethnic group on campus after years of steady growth, according to the UT System Dashboard, the university system’s official means for the public to access data regarding its student body and faculty.
UTA’s trends are a reflection of broader national trends. Forty-four percent of Hispanic adults aged 25 and older have attained some level of college experience in 2021 compared to 36% in 2010, according to the Pew Research Center.
The continued growth of young Hispanics and Latinos getting a higher education is an obvious achievement. It’s evident that UTA takes great pride in these statistics, too.
On UTA’s website, the university proudly displays that it’s a designated Hispanic-Serving Institution, an official designation from the U.S. Department of Education that indicates at least 25% of the school’s full-time student population is of Hispanic descent, alongside other metrics that highlight the diversity here.
However, after looking into ways the university supports its Hispanic students, UTA could do more. The university could support the campus’s Hispanic community by acknowledging it had a direct and special connection to the Chicano Movement in Texas during the 1960s and remedying the lack of representation of Hispanics within the school’s staff and faculty.
To start, UTA had a direct connection to the Chicano Movement of the ’60s in the form of José Ángel Gutiérrez, a former political science professor and founder of the Center for Mexican American Studies.
Gutiérrez was one of the principal Raza Unida Party organizers, which was established in 1970 so Chicanos could mobilize and gain elected office in an era where both major parties turned a blind eye to the blights facing South Texas’ Mexican population. UTA should do more to acknowledge its connections with a major American Civil Rights Movement.
There is an uncomfortably large discrepancy between the number of Hispanic students attending UTA and the number of staff working here.
According to the UTA Salary Database for the 2021-2022 school year, Hispanic faculty and staff only make up 496 out of 5,105 of all employees, which is only 9.7% of the total workforce. That discrepancy is only made worse when Hispanics make up 40.2% of our state’s population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
This data accounts for not only professors and administration workers but also food, maintenance and other positions. The over 20% difference between the number of Hispanics in the faculty and staff versus the student body is emblematic of a deficit that UTA has to make up since there is a desperate need for Hispanics in academia who can give their unique perspectives that come from their upbringings.
There has to be a greater concerted effort from UTA’s administration to support its Hispanic population. Hiring more Hispanic faculty, creating more scholarships, embracing its connections to the past and having more representation in the university’s leadership should all be a priority.
Given UTA’s designation as a Hispanic-Serving Institution and its connections to the Chicano Movement, the university is responsible for making conscious efforts to better serve UTA’s Hispanic population.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.