The Shorthorn is dedicated to providing a space for diverse perspectives. In addition to asking a question through UTA Unfolded or submitting a news tip, students from any major and faculty members can apply to be a member of Community Voices, a group of volunteer columnists, managed by myself, the opinion editor.
While the position isn’t paid, individuals can submit opinion-based columns on topics they feel strongly about. This is even more important amid a pandemic and strenuous social and political climates. A lot can seem out of our hands, but one constant is The Shorthorn’s commitment to providing a platform for authentic and genuine conversations from as many individuals willing and driven to share.
Community Voices members aren’t journalists but everyday community members who want to share their point of view. In the past, and even still, some voices have been silenced, and that is why I want to encourage students and faculty to consider joining Community Voices.
Without this section of the publication, the student body could not be adequately represented. Although The Shorthorn is committed to reporting stories that share diverse perspectives and experiences, no one can share your story as authentically as you can.
No matter your skill level or journalistic understanding, it’s the opinion editor’s responsibility to provide guidance, structuring and editing to guarantee that each column’s argument is as strong as possible.
Community Voices can help writers widen their skill sets, increase time management and collaboration skills and build writing confidence. It is a way to grow your portfolio and gain published work. Columnists have the opportunity to win national awards, thus increasing marketability and networking opportunities.
Our differences are what make us persist and look forward to a better future. Having an opinion shows the passion and determination necessary to spark change. Community Voices includes columnists from many political, educational, socioeconomic and cultural backgrounds with interest in wide-ranging topics The Shorthorn staff may not always consider.
To ensure everyone the opportunity to be heard, conversations need to move past Twitter threads, Instagram hashtags and Facebook groups. Community Voices is a program created specifically for students and staff to share their unique perspectives with an audience and creates the opportunity to engage on a larger scale.
