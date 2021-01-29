Opinion: Trump will be judged by his accomplishments despite his negative media portrayal

A president’s positive acts are seldom recognized during their presidency. Political divisiveness during a president’s term fuels their opponents’ efforts to drown out their achievements and rewrite their legacy. Once enough time has passed, the conflicts of old dissolve, and history can be viewed in a mostly objective fashion.
In former President Donald Trump’s case, we are still facing extremely biased and divided times. One extreme side argues that he is the sole savior of the United States, and the other believes he is a pawn to Russia, a rival power which threatens to destroy our way of life. Too much attention is focused toward his rhetoric.
Rather than only pointing towards his failures, which mainstream media seems compelled and adamant about doing, it is important to also recognize his numerous successes in office.
The media’s extreme level of criticism towards his rhetoric is strategically used as a shroud to cover his policy-related successes as the 45th president of the United States, policies that have brought our nation through unprecedented levels of growth and prosperity.
Historically, presidents have been judged by their tangible effect on this nation, their defining moments.
Abraham Lincoln’s presidency is defined by his actions during the Civil War and the creation of the Emancipation Proclamation, which paved the way for the imminent freeing of the slaves. Ronald Reagan is defined by his success in the Cold War and his Reaganomics strategy of reduction in taxation, which some proponents argue resulted in decades of economic growth.
At the end of the day, Trump is a businessman and an American with failures and achievements. Those who don’t recognize both are extremely ignorant and refuse to view his presidency objectively. Many disregard his actions and focus more on his tweets.
That’s not to say he has not said questionable and egregious things. Fact is, he has assisted in today’s divided political atmosphere, but it should not — and in the future, will not — define his presidency.
A 2017 Pew Research study found that 62% of media’s evaluative statements made toward Trump during his first 60 days were negative. Three times more than former President Barack Obama, who received only 20% negative assessment across media channels.
Rather than recognizing Trump’s achievements, they point toward a few contextless phrases, and then deduce that he is a racist, sexist, bigot and whatever other simplistic power words come to mind.
Reduction to character attacks is a common tactic among extremists.
The Trump sponsored Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that contributed to record hitting lows in unemployment for Hispanics with 3.9%, African Americans with 5.5% and adult women jobless rates hitting 3.1%.
New single-family home sales were up 31.6% in 2019, compared to 2018. Companies like Walmart raised their wages and gave out more bonuses.
Trump signed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade deal into law, which resulted in positive effects on agriculture, textiles, financial services and customs facilitation to name a few. As a result, the deal reduced trade costs and brought greater predictability to cross-border transactions.
He fulfilled a promise to relocate the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, a plan that was routinely delayed since 1995. The action was recognized by Trump’s administration and his allies in Congress as reinforcing their “stalwart support of Israel,” and was later affirmed by Antony Blinken, President Joe Biden's Secretary of State.
Trump signed a bipartisan bill, known as the Fostering Undergraduate Talent by Unlocking Resources for Education Act, which granted over $255 million per year to minority institutions and historically Black colleges and universities.
A supposed racist president made it one of his top priorities to increase funding for HBCUs and subsequently the African American community. When Trump took office he promised to fight for HBCUs, and he delivered on that promise.
Trump granted permits to construct the soon-to-be discontinued Keystone XL Pipeline, which the Canadian Energy Research estimated had the potential to create 117,000 jobs by 2035. The American Petroleum Institute estimated up to 500,000 jobs could have been created in the same time frame with additional investment in oil sands development in Canada and expansion of pipelines and refineries in the United States.
He also signed the largest wilderness protection and conservation bill in over a decade, designating 375,000 acres as protected land. Alongside that, he signed the Save Our Seas 2.0 Act to tackle the marine debris problem.
Finally, and most importantly, Trump oversaw Operation Warp Speed, the quickest delivery of a vaccination in history. Original estimates were already fast, estimating around 18 months for full development. But by December, a vaccine was synthesized and ready to change American lives.
And that is just the beginning of his tangible effect on our nation.
Actions speak louder than words. Truth be told, Trump’s actions have had a massive net-positive effect on this nation. He has had his failures, and recognizing those is important as well. The main issue with the mainstream is with their overrepresentation of his failures and their underrepresentation of his successes.
Rather than living in an echochamber and parroting what those above you or in the media are espousing, a characteristic found within both sides of the aisle, take a moment to do your own research. For better or worse, commit time to studying the president’s policies and you may be surprised by your conclusions.
