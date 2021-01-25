Opinion: Trump’s numerous failings make him a candidate for worst US president

After two elections, two impeachments and four disastrous years in office, Donald Trump has certainly sealed his place in history as a supremely inept leader who did more to divide this nation than bring it together.
Despite disgusting failures, the United States has always maintained a slow and steady slope toward progress. Trump reversed that trend entirely. He began his presidency following the first Black president in U.S. history, and it ended with his supporters carrying Confederate flags through the halls of Congress.
The Trump legacy will be nothing more than a historical memory of both moral bankruptcy and utter incompetence.
In 2017, Trump defended white nationalists at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, saying there were “very fine people on both sides.” During his first debate against Joe Biden, he told the Proud Boys, a far-right militia hate group, to “stand back and stand by.”
Trump supporters might argue that the former president has denounced white supremacy on multiple occasions. This claim is true. Yes, Trump denounced white supremacy.
At the same time, many of his most resolute supporters, those who believed his lies about election fraud and who raided Congress with Confederate flags, saw Trump’s presidency as an opportunity to show their true colors.
The question has never really been “is Trump racist?” but rather, is he knowingly racist or just a useful, oblivious tool that white supremacists use to promote their own goals.
The failures of the Trump administration continue into the realm of policy. Here one realizes that the disgraced former president was not only morally bankrupt, but also incompetent. Nowhere is this more clear than in his mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He continuously downplayed the severity of the virus. In January and February 2020, he said it was under control. By June, over 100,000 Americans had died, and Trump said we should “slow the testing down.”
Trump’s inability to accept reality resulted in the deaths of over 400,000 Americans. At this point, the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most mishandled events in U.S. history.
His supporters may say that this outcome is not his fault. True, the pandemic response may not be entirely his responsibility. State governments and individuals are also to blame, but to say the former president does not hold any responsibility is to deny the presidency as an essential tool in American policy-making and leadership.
The words and actions of presidents matter, and Trump has proven that he could not be trusted to lead the nation through its existing problems, let alone new, serious crises.
With the open racism that was enabled during Trump’s four years in office and his failure to perform basic duties during a public health tragedy, it is fitting that his final months would be spent spouting election fraud before being effectively banned from the internet after inciting a riot that desecrated the Capitol.
There are others who can compete for the title of most inept president.
Andrew Jackson enacted the Indian Removal Act of 1830, resulting in the deaths of thousands of Native Americans in a march known as the Trail of Tears. Woodrow Wilson resegregated the federal government and outlawed interracial marriage in the District of Columbia. Ronald Reagan called African U.N. delegates “monkeys” in a private call. At least 12 other presidents owned slaves during their lives.
The competition for worst president is not lacking in contenders. But in hindsight, Trump’s legacy is hardly a surprise.
If Trump is remembered for one thing, it will be for how he misused language to spread disinformation and hatred. Even the worst presidents have had, at the very least, some respect for the nation that they serve, but Trump has demonstrated that he has never had respect for any institution, ideology or person other than himself.
Trump began his rise to power as a presidential candidate in 2015. Six years later, he will end it as a candidate for the worst president in American history.
I agree that Trump is not a moral president, but this article is riddled with inaccuracies.
