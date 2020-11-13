From the beginning of his campaign up to today, President Donald Trump has styled himself as the champion of “law and order.”
However, the president’s actions leading up to and following this divisive election have demonstrated one fact quite clearly: Trump’s “law and order” campaign promise, like so much that comes from his mouth, is a lie. Donald Trump is not a president who cares about the rule of law; he cares only about the rule of Trump.
Trump’s disregard of the rule of law was seen at its clearest during this election cycle, as the president attempted to undermine the American election process at every point. A prime example is the president’s attempted delegitimization of ballots counted after Election Day. Historically, there have always been ballots counted after Election Day. This is perfectly legal and has been throughout American history. The claim that ballots counted afterwards are somehow illegitimate is utterly baseless.
Some of the president’s supporters can’t even seem to decide whether or not ballots should be disregarded or counted. Take, for example, the contrasting protests that took place in Arizona and Michigan following Election Day. In Arizona, where Trump had fallen behind Joe Biden, supporters of the president protested to keep counting the votes in the hope that Trump would pull ahead. In Michigan, meanwhile, Trump’s supporters protested for counting to stop, as Trump still led in Michigan, and they feared Biden would pull ahead if votes continued to be counted. And he did.
Supporters of the president are, of course, influenced by Trump’s words, in this case Trump’s statements that there was widespread fraud, that illegal ballots were being counted and that his observers weren’t allowed to see the count. As I hope we all know, stopping the counting of votes in one state while continuing the votes in another is also illegal and has no basis in the Constitution.
Republican lawyers have been trying to litigate the election results in court based on alleged cases of voter fraud and election irregularities. Trump and his supporters may think that this gives them a legal basis to fight the results of the election in court. The judges hearing these cases would disagree. Most of the Trump campaign’s legal challenges to the election results, many of which do not even allege rampant fraud, have been thrown out in court. According to the Washington Post, judges cite a lack of evidence to back up the Trump campaign’s wild assertions.
Voter fraud is certainly real. It happens every election. However, it only happens on a relatively small scale. No research group has ever found evidence of widespread voter fraud on the scale that it would take to actually influence the results of an election.
Others may also point to Trump’s support of law enforcement and his actions during the Black Lives Matter protests this summer to claim that Trump is the president of law and order. However, the actions of federal law enforcement agents in cities like Portland and Washington, D.C., may have violated the Constitution. According to law professor Joyce White Vance, federal officers’ use of violence to clear protests in Lafayette Square looks to be a violation of the first amendment right to protest, and federal officers in Portland arresting individuals without identifying the crime they’ve committed may be a violation of the fourth amendment, which requires probable cause to make an arrest.
Trump is not the president of law and order that he claims to be. The attempts of him and his supporters to challenge the legal framework and process of our election system is without any standing in the law, and most of his campaign’s actual legal challenges have been thrown out in court. But President Trump and his supporters do have one last chance to show that they really care about the rule of law in the United States, and I invite them to do so.
To supporters of the president, I say this: I know that this is hard for you. I know that you did not get the result that you wanted in this election. But, if you care about the rule of law in the United States, then you must recognize the validity of one of the most sacred of American political processes, the American election. You must recognize Joe Biden as president-elect. Pressure the president to admit defeat with grace, concede the election and commit to a peaceful transfer of power, as every American presidential candidate who has lost before him has done.
