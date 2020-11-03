Opinion: Trump’s foreign policy has tarnished America’s international standing

The Trump administration has pursued mindless, reckless isolationist international goals, arguing that some international agreements make us too dependent on other nations. What the administration failed to realize, or simply ignores, is that the United States is able to use these agreements and institutions to pursue its own foreign policy goals.
From pulling out of international agreements to vague and hostile rhetoric, the Trump administration’s foreign policy pursuits have left a lasting, negative impact on U.S. international relations, which might not be repaired for many years.
For instance, the Iran Nuclear Deal was an important step in preventing the Iranian state from producing enriched uranium, for fear that they might use it to create nuclear weapons. It allowed the International Atomic Energy Agency to send inspectors to monitor Iranian nuclear sites. The procedures were comprehensive, and Iran was allowed to pursue nuclear power with constant international supervision. All reports indicated that they were adhering to the agreement. In return for extensive oversight, the United States agreed to lift sanctions, and Iran regained access to over $100 billion in assets.
The agreement was an important step in establishing lasting peace with Iran. However, the Trump administration terminated the deal, reinstated sanctions and assassinated General Qassem Soleimani, escalating tensions to a dangerous point. The consequences of these decisions will be felt in the coming years, unless relations improve under future U.S. leadership.
One of Trump’s biggest promises was to stop “endless wars” in the Middle East. Yet, many nations in the Middle East still have U.S. troops. There are currently thousands of soldiers in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan combined. Only recently has Trump decided to pull troops from Afghanistan, seemingly using the opportunity to prop up his own presidential campaign. Still, he has sent additional military forces to the Persian Gulf due to tensions with Iran.
If the Trump administration’s goal was to put an end to U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts, that goal has been left unfulfilled. If anything, the administration has increased the likelihood of war with Iran.
The administration also withdrew from international institutions such as the United Nations Human Rights Council and the World Health Organization. By doing so, the United States has effectively lost its voice in these institutions. There is a debate to be had over the effectiveness of these international organizations, as is always the case, but certainly the United States is neither strengthened nor secured by actively disengaging from long-standing responsibilities. Instead, it has opened the door for opposing nations to fill the void.
There is also the matter of the Trump administration’s inappropriate communication. As an example, Michael Pompeo, the Secretary of State, released a statement saying that “the conduct of elections is important not only for Africans, but also for defenders of democracy around the world. We believe all sides should participate peacefully in the democratic process. Repression and intimidation have no place in democracies.”
The United Nations recognizes 54 African nations. Which nation was Pompeo referring to, all of them, or one in particular? Are we to gather, from his remarks, that the entirety of the African continent has an issue with democratic elections? These are only a couple of the questions that arise with such broad remarks.
Such comments can worsen international disputes. Trump just recently responded to concerns about the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which has been a point of contention between Egypt and Ethiopia. Trump said that Egypt might “blow up” the dam, which led Ethiopian officials to question whether the president was allying with Egypt against Ethiopia. The prime minister of Ethiopia responded by saying that the nation “will not cave in to aggressions of any kind.”
Leaders must be explicit in their statements and avoid careless assertions that might lead to conflict. Confusion and doubt are not constructive when communicating at the international level. The Trump administration seems unwilling to practice this mindfulness.
While it is true that under the Trump administration there have been recent peace deals between Israel and some of the states on the Persian Gulf, most of these states have worked closely with the United States for several years and have been pursuing normalization with Israel without the direct involvement of the U.S. Furthermore, they largely ignore the question of the Palestinians, who have been left out of the entire process. One is left to wonder whether these peace deals outweigh the harm Trump has caused in other areas, and whether they are as groundbreaking as the administration has claimed them to be.
Many of Trump’s domestic policies might be undone within a few years, but the position of the United States on the international stage could be damaged for decades to come. Whatever happens in the coming months and years, the United States will have to deal with either reversing these isolationist policies, or learn to exist outside of the international spotlight.
