Opinion: 'True Beauty' prioritizes shallow romance over meaningful character development

When you hear a story called “True Beauty,” you assume it will offer messages about how “real beauty lies within,” “appearances can be deceiving” and “personality and hard work matter.” This is most likely the notion you’ll approach the 2020 hit Korean drama adaptation of the 2018 Webtoon “True Beauty” with.
Both stories are about a girl named Ju Kyung Lim, who masters makeup and transforms herself into the school’s prettiest girl after relentless bullying and discrimination over her appearance.
The premise of “True Beauty” hints at a subversion of the genre, offering insight into a culture obsessed with superficial beauty through the struggles of a young girl who does not meet societal expectations.
However, the Korean drama undermines these messages to sell harmful ideas about beauty and female characters. It attempts to deliver social commentary about the stigma of being ugly and the damage of an industry that idolizes beauty, but becomes another generic high school drama, perpetuating the same infamous tropes.
There have been many other Korean dramas, including “Heirs” and “Boys over Flowers” as well as American media, such as “Riverdale” and “Twilight,” cut from the same cloth of high school love triangles. All three corners are exceptionally attractive leads, but the female protagonist is portrayed as unremarkable and relatable.
These types of stories offer insubstantial romances with shallow female characters, but they are at least unashamed about the content they’re catering to teenagers. “True Beauty,” on the other hand, hides behind its novel premise as an excuse for a wish-fulfillment fantasy.
In a society where 30% of women between the ages of 20 and 50 have undergone some form of cosmetic surgery and more than 70% of people would have plastic surgery if money wasn’t an obstacle, a message about self-love and self-empowerment would be meaningful to Koreans, but also to Americans grappling with body image and dysmorphia.
“True Beauty,” however, depicts a world where physical beauty is the key to all doors.
Lim is understandably crippled by anxiety about her real appearance, but her character development is sacrificed to advance the show’s romance plotline. As soon as she gets a makeover, the world quite literally revolves around her.
Men stop buses in transit for her, the entire student body pauses to see what she’s up to, and two of the most popular guys at school can’t leave her alone.
The conflict is invalidated as soon as the main romantic interest says that he doesn’t care about looks and accepts her for who she is despite having no real personality nor experiencing any growth.
Lim is only incentivized to improve her looks, not herself. She’s able to have her cake and eat it too because the people who matter don’t care how she looks, yet she still changes her appearance knowing how popular it made her.
Perhaps this is the show’s way of illustrating the detrimental effect of a society obsessed with outward appearances on young individuals. Nevertheless, rather than criticizing unfair prejudices, it indulges them by casting unbelievably hot romantic interests and going out of its way to point out that they’re hot and willing to do anything for the protagonist.
The show also refuses to promote productive, self-empowering behavior. Lim faces troubles most teenage girls experience, like insecurity over public image and boys, but she spends every waking hour worrying about nothing else.
“True Beauty” prioritizes shoehorning romance over exploring the struggle to love and accept yourself or the realization that real friends don’t care how you look.
The proper way to explore this is to reinforce the message that looks are not that important while having the focus be on Lim overcoming real problems, such as improving her work ethic, focusing on school and not attaching your value as a person to simply being attractive.
The show further degrades its female protagonist to facilitate cringeworthy romantic encounters. Conversations are not driven by chemistry, wit or distinct personalities, so the show must literally push characters into each other’s arms and contrive misunderstandings to force romantic tension.
Deprivation of a victim’s agency is a problem, and another example of how the show robs Lim of any chance to take initiative as the plot and male characters make choices for her, saving her the trouble of character development.
Obviously, the message of being unable to make your own choices is not conducive to a healthy lifestyle.
When the show attempts to communicate the importance of confidence, it immediately forgets and contradicts itself. Lim is told to be more confident in one episode, but she is rescued by the love interests multiple times, rather than sticking up for herself.
This sets unrealistic expectations for an audience of impressionable teenagers, that all of their problems can be resolved by a hot love interest. It’s demeaning to tell young people that their self-worth can be validated by finding a relationship while discouraging any self-improvement or self-empowerment.
Some may say that the show is harmless and it's trivial to analyze it, but with Korean dramas gaining popularity in the U.S., Korean entertainment influence will only strengthen. With the increasing number of parents letting screens raise their children, adolescents often seek guidance from the media to form their identities. The messages imparted by characters in shows like “True Beauty” are therefore consequential and should be examined.
It is only fair to scrutinize characters in foreign media by the same standards and quality of writing, and “True Beauty” should not escape criticism just because of cultural differences.
“True Beauty” has the opportunity to criticize shallow societies and offer female empowerment, but it seems that the all-consuming romance stymies any chance of conveying character development or a significant message.
