Opinion: Threads tightens Meta's grasp on social media landscape

If Twitter is an old sinking ship, Threads aims to be a lifeboat saving the day. The question now is: Will this lifeboat be as charming and effective as Twitter?
Touting over 100 million users already, Threads seems to be a relief of having another platform to explore on a crowded social media bus. That being said, maybe we shouldn't celebrate just yet. There is a lot Threads needs to do right before it can survive long-term.
Users should consider more questions before joining Threads. Can it thrive, not only as a copy of Twitter but as something even better? What could it mean for the social media landscape as a whole? Where could this lifeboat take us beyond the horizon?
I feel uneasy about Meta, the owner of Instagram, Facebook, Whatsapp and now Threads, having too many social media platforms under its belt. At the push of a button, could Meta single handedly censor users on its new network of platforms? With fewer and fewer Meta alternatives, our digital landscape might become monopolized in front of our eyes.
I have used Twitter as my go-to social media since the start of high school through college. Twitter was special.
It made you feel like a part of a moment. It lets you get live updates on sports, news and media. It brought some sort of pride knowing you would be the first of your friends to know what was going on and to see what is the new thing or meme on Twitter. It was clear that no other social media could compete with the one thing Twitter had full control over: timeliness and cultural relevance.
Threads still lacks an identity. Is it a new Twitter? Is it a new version of Instagram or some form of Frankenstein hybrid?
It has been over a year since billionaire Elon Musk bought Twitter. Since then, Musk has been the iceberg that sank Twitter’s ship. With Twitter falling, it was no surprise to see Meta create an alternative. The move signified Meta’s step forward in gaining full control of the timeliness and relevance along with everything else in social media.
Control of the market could be Meta-owning, as Threads becomes the chance for Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg to be more personable. This is the start of Zuckerberg’s failing projects such as the Metaverse to have redemption.
Are we really OK with Zuckerburg having this much power?
From its launch, Threads became easy for Meta users to seamlessly make an account. It drove user engagement and saw over 30 million accounts made on launch day alone.
Instagram users could almost instantly log on to Threads. With one push of a button, users could follow all their Instagram friends who already joined. Yet, this seamlessness came with a price.
If you want to delete your Threads account, you have to delete your Instagram account as well. This launch could show us some sort of an all-Meta future, one that might be convenient, but would come at a price ‒ the erasure of your entire digital footprint.
Only time will tell if Threads could survive the storm of Twitter, which won’t back down without a fight. Cultural and legal battles that loom over the horizon could define our digital culture and world implications. Either way, Zuckerburg is one step closer to creating his digital world. We will find out who wins this battle on the social media site of the victor.
