Opinion: The US government must not disarm its citizens

The fundamental debate between pro-gun and anti-gun advocates has driven political discussion in the U.S. When discussing the right to bear arms, people should consider whether humans have the right to defend themselves and the ultimate purpose of this right, as well as if there should be any restrictions on the ownership of firearms.
Most rational people — liberal, conservative or otherwise — would agree with the fundamental premise that we have the right to defend ourselves. People can’t always count on the police to protect them or their families from assailants, especially with an average response time of 18 minutes. We are our first line of defense.
Rather, the main argument is over what extent Americans should have the right to own the apparatus necessary for self-defense.
The same progressives who chant “all cops are bad” happen to also be against private ownership of the most popular firearm in the nation, the AR-15.
It’s not just the AR-15 that politicians like Beto O’Rourke say they will go after — many have made threats to citizens’ firearm rights as well.
U.S. Congressman David N. Cicilline (RI-01) and U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) also introduced a new assault weapons ban bill that affects over 200 types of firearms.
So the leftists’ logic is Americans should give up weapons and trust a corrupt police state. Thus, their outlook on guns contradicts their view on police.
Many people misinterpret the Second Amendment, disregarding the initial purpose of this indispensable right — to defend against a tyrannical regime. Many leftists justify disarming the last truly free populace with the idea that private firearm ownership is “nuanced.”
The founding fathers never mentioned a provision regarding the inevitable advancement of military technology and whether it affected a citizen’s right to bear arms.
If Americans have learned anything from the War on Drugs — or, for that matter, COVID-19 lockdowns and mask mandates — it is that serious government intervention is ineffective.
Criminals, by definition, break the law — even if all firearms get removed. They will find a substitute weapon to use to harm someone, though most likely an illegally purchased firearm. After all, a vast majority, nearly 80%, of firearms recovered by police are not in the hands of their legal owners.
Never has this argument been about “reducing gun crime in America.” There is a simple problem with a simple solution.
The problem — criminals are obtaining firearms and conducting crimes. The solution — increase private gun ownership and background checks and make weapons training available and free to the public, which helps gun owners become well-equipped with their firearms to protect themselves.
A disarmed citizen is powerless to an armed criminal — or tyrannical government, for that matter. Regardless of the law, criminals will find a way to purchase firearms, so what justification exists to rationalize the idea that we should disarm law-abiding citizens?
Simple, none.
