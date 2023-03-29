Opinion: The ugly truth of the beauty industry

The history of makeup dates back 6,000 years ago, when Egyptians applied white powder, rouge, malachite “eyeshadow” and kohl, a traditional eyeliner made of ash, to appease their gods and display wealth.
But just like Queen Elizabeth I, who’s believed to have died suffering side effects from lead poisoning due to the cream she used to lighten her complexion, today’s women and men adorn their faces with potentially deadly products despite advances in developing cosmetics and cosmetic surgeries.
Popular cosmetics brand Morphe, known for its beauty-guru collaborations, recently faced a class action lawsuit for “inherently dangerous” products. Color additives found in its eyeshadow palettes, eyeliners and Colorfix 24-Hour Cream Color were not Food and Drug Administration-approved, according to Classaction.org. They allegedly left users suffering from severe eye irritation, stained skin and allergic reactions.
Morphe isn’t the only brand to come under fire for potentially dangerous products. Hair care brand Olaplex also faced a lawsuit for negligence and false advertising, according to NPR. The women filing the suit claimed that the products caused hair loss and brittle, dry hair despite the company’s claims to restore “damaged and compromised hair.”
Also, multiple talcum-based products, such as baby powder and blush, may have potentially been linked to ovarian cancer. Talc, the mineral base of talcum powder, comes from the earth and naturally contains asbestos, which is not directly harmful but can increase the risk of cancer once in contact with the ovaries.
In March, a woman in South Carolina won a $29 million lawsuit claiming exposure to a lifetime of talc products, from baby powders to cosmetics, has led to her mesothelioma, a form of cancer.
Makeup isn’t the only cosmetic with potentially deadly consequences. While the Brazilian butt lift is fairly common and has had an extreme popularity spike due to celebrity endorsements, it has the highest mortality rate of any plastic surgery, according to the Aesthetic Surgery Journal.
One TikToker recently documented her procedure gone wrong after developing necrosis, which, according to the Cleveland Clinic, is the death of cells and can occur after injuries, infections or disease. A young mother also had a fatally-botched surgery when she traveled from Indianapolis to the Dominican Republic for butt lift and tummy tuck procedures, according to Travel Noire.
The danger also comes from procedures within the U.S., one of which led to the death of Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams, who never woke up from her butt lift and breast augmentation procedures, according to NBC Miami.
Why would people use these products or undergo dangerous surgeries? The push for lighter skin, a better body and longer hair has led to bullying, body dysmorphia and mental health issues.
Body dysmorphic disorder is a mental health disorder where one is so concerned about their physical appearance it can inhibit their daily life. Symptoms include constant grooming, comparing oneself to others, unnecessary procedures and more. It can be developed due to genetics or from life experiences.
The high standards of the beauty industry will always be present — it is a multi-billion dollar industry that has existed since the first civilizations and will not go anywhere anytime soon.
But people, especially women, need to be cautious of how they alter their bodies before facing the consequences of others’ negligence.
