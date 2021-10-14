Opinion: The stress of coming out never fully goes away

You’re reading Proud, a series of columns during Campus Pride Month explaining the multiple facets in the LGBTQ+ community.
Growing up, I could not wait to tell my loved ones I was gay. For better or worse, I thought about this moment every single day throughout high school.
I came out to my parents after weeks of slowly revealing it to different family members. I cannot think of many times when I felt as anxious as I did in those moments.
According to a report done by Chapin Hall at the University of Chicago, young adults that identify as LGBTQ+ are at greater risk of being homeless than those who are heterosexual.
Thankfully, everything turned out how I hoped, and I breathed a sigh of relief knowing my days of stressing over coming out were behind me.
I knew my “coming out” wouldn’t be as dramatic as it is on TV, but my expectations for life post-reveal were high, and not worrying about people knowing I’m gay was the strongest of those expectations.
When I took my first chemistry course in college, students could pick their lab mates for the rest of the semester. I tended to sit with girls, but this time three guys sat with me at my table. I felt OK working with them as long as they did their part in the group effort.
As the guys at my table got to know each other more, they started discussing what they did outside of school. A couple of them mentioned going out with their girlfriends over the weekend. Suddenly, I did not know how to engage in the conversation.
At this moment, I realized I would have to come out again to almost strangers. To make matters worse, I was about to come out to heterosexual men who reminded me of some of the guys I dreaded talking to in high school.
Years of reminding myself not to say too much around people to avoid any suspicion of my sexuality have rooted profound fears in my mind. I’ve always worried about coming out and people acting strange or rejecting me.
I don’t want to feel uncomfortable and unwanted at my place of work or study. In a survey conducted by the Human Rights Campaign, 36% of LGBTQ+ people don’t come out to their co-workers because they want to avoid making them uncomfortable, and 31% don’t come out due to the fear of losing relationships with their colleagues.
In the grand scheme of things, my lab mates were just temporary people in my life, so their opinion of me didn’t really matter. Still, I feared the possibility of feeling awkward and excluded during class.
They looked over to me and asked about my weekend. I mentioned something about my boyfriend.
The conversation continued like nothing once I finished. What I thought was a big deal was just something mundane to my lab partners. Still, it’s somewhat disheartening that the lack of negative feedback when coming out might feel like a small victory when it should be standard and expected.
LGBTQ+ people don’t stop coming out of the closet as long as they keep meeting new people. Sure, it’s easier for straight people to discern someone in the community if they’re more flamboyant. However, it’s one thing to notice and another to talk about and acknowledge the fact.
It’s what happens after acknowledging the fact that keeps bugging me. Even after coming out, LGBTQ+ people might still deal with the passive-aggressive attitude of family members or co-workers. While some have said they’re accepting, they continue to avoid any conversation involving sexual orientation because it makes them uncomfortable.
Workplaces can try to show their support to ease the minds of LGBTQ+ people who are worried about coming out in professional settings. Companies might believe that implementing anti-discrimination policies is enough, but more could be done to make everyone happy and comfortable.
Maybe straight people just feel uncomfortable touching the subject of LGBTQ+ people’s sexualities because they haven’t had many interactions with those in the community. If that’s the case, we should all be open to communicating with each other and normalizing all types of sexual orientations and relationships.
Unfortunately, coming out doesn’t automatically give us the confidence to navigate the world without the uneasiness of rejection. Any form of help and consideration to make us feel welcome in any environment is truly appreciated.
