Opinion: The road to rebuilding public trust in the media goes both ways

When “clickbait” and “fake news” are household terms, it’s easy for people to believe they are living in an unprecedented age of misinformation and biased journalism.
Many people yearn for “the good old days” when Walter Cronkite was known as “the most trusted man in America,” but the time between the 1940s and the late 1970s may have been more an exception than the rule in the history of U.S. news media.
Regardless of one’s opinion of the media, nobody can deny how the free press intimately connects to the American experiment, so much so that the First Amendment guarantees it.
Low public trust in news media today is not solely the press’s fault but a shared responsibility between journalists and the public. To reverse course, both journalists and consumers must reevaluate the role of journalism in our society, understand its history and be willing to explore new solutions.
Daily newspapers started in the U.S. in the late 18th century and quickly became a popular way for the public to stay informed.
Jeffery Pasley, University of Missouri history professor and Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy associate director, said the public at the time expected to read several different publications to understand the true story.
Partisan coverage continued throughout the 19th century, eventually reaching a peak in the 1890s when the term “yellow journalism” was coined, referring to a reporting style that emphasized sensationalism over facts, according to the U.S. Department of State’s Office of the Historian. Competing newspaper publishers Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst covered the intensifying public distrust of Spain’s occupation of Cuba by accentuating the harshness of Spanish rule, romanticizing tales of Cuban revolutionaries and occasionally publishing outright falsehoods.
In February 1898, the Maine, a U.S. battleship, sank in a Havana harbor after an explosion tore through its hull. While initial reports claimed the blast occurred on-board the ship, Hearst and Pulitzer published rumors that the Spanish government had plotted to destroy the ship. By May, the Spanish-American War had begun.
The newspapers did not create the war by themselves, but they fanned the flames of anti-Spanish sentiment.
By the 20th century, it is not surprising that American media was subject to both internal and government regulation.
The Society of Professional Journalists, then known as Sigma Delta Chi, was founded in 1909 by students at DePauw University to uphold high standards within the profession. SPJ created its first professional chapters by 1921 and drafted the first code of ethics, which can still be found in most newsrooms today, by 1926.
In 1949, the Federal Communications Commission introduced the fairness doctrine to mandate broadcasters to devote airtime to balanced coverage of controversial topics. In 1959, Congress added parts of the doctrine to the Communications Act.
The 1960s saw the rise of American involvement in the Vietnam War. Prior to the conflict, the media had been subject to wartime censorship in one form or another.
Reporters in Vietnam started filming and documenting events directly from combat zones, and provided the American public a more realistic view of the war. The visuals fueled an anti-war sentiment that eventually would result in the U.S. exit from the conflict and contribute to the cultural tribalism seen today.
The Watergate scandal in 1972 further complicated public perception of news media’s trustworthiness. While journalists Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward’s coverage of the scandal is immortalized in books and movies, the unintended consequences still linger today.
Battinto Batts, dean of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, said former President Richard Nixon supporters believed the Watergate coverage was a political hit-job and harbored resentment against the media years after.
When the 9/11 attack took place, media organizations scrambled to cover the myriad storylines that emerged in the wake of the attacks. In their haste, they often neglected to apply proper skepticism to information from sources who had clear motivations to invite the U.S. into a Middle Eastern conflict.
The most recent media missteps began in 2015 when former President Donald Trump announced his presidential run. Regardless of one’s opinion of the former president, it is hard to argue the coverage around him wasn’t obsessive and biased. On any given day, one could hear Trump described as the savior of the country or the harbinger of its destruction.
As the media circus surrounding Trump marched into 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic took center stage. Almost immediately, conflicting information about the danger of the disease and how to handle it made its way to Americans. As vaccines were developed, pundits peddled their takes on the new medicines and the efforts to distribute them.
Some likened vaccination efforts to apartheid while others insinuated people who explored alternative remedies were less intelligent. Many spoke with false certainty about a disease even the frontline workers didn’t fully understand. Instead of hubris, humility and honesty would have been more effective.
This dichotomous coverage, reinforced by the explosion of voices from online platforms, made deciphering truth akin to a full-time job. Instead of consuming news from a small handful of outlets, the American public now had to identify who to trust in an oversaturated media landscape.
Both the problem and the solution of restoring trust are not solely the responsibility of news organizations. The public has their part to play too.
One of the more practical concerns news outlets must contend with is how to acquire funding. Instead of a government-funded model, American media outlets generally rely on advertising and subscriptions to pay their employees and grow their businesses.
A 2019 Gallup/Knight study found 86% of Americans think people should have access to local news, but only 1 in 5 said they subscribed or donated to a local news organization. If people want quality journalism, they need to put their money where their mouths are.
But the public needs to do more than just throw money at the problem, they must take time to become media literate so they can more intelligently support organizations that practice sound, democracy-serving journalism.
People can train their media literacy by developing a healthy skepticism towards the news content they consume, understanding the purposes of different kinds of content, identifying bias in news stories and actively seeking out opposing viewpoints.
While the public can improve their media literacy and provide more financial support, journalists should also reexamine how they view journalism and start creating content that better serves their communities.
Joy Mayer, Trusting News director, said newsrooms can improve on how they cover crime.
“Whole neighborhoods and communities really only have shown up in news coverage when something goes horribly wrong,” she said. “The perception of an entire community about that neighborhood is affected.”
These communities need help, and news organizations can provide it by returning to the community to cover what happens in the area. Mayer said journalists should focus on the stories of resilience, success, local heroes and the daily mundanities of the area, which would allow citizens of those communities to see themselves better represented in the news, and allow outsiders to gain a more realistic understanding.
News organizations can also regain public trust by making their processes more transparent. Mayer said newsrooms should explain their process of selecting stories and covering them.
Clearly, this is not an exhaustive list of how to begin rebuilding the broken relationship between news media and the public, but it’s a start. As the next generation of reporters pick up their pens and start chronicling the goings-on of their communities, they need to keep in mind that they are walking into an industry in flux.
It is hard to imagine a return to a time when a journalist can be considered the most trusted person in the country. While the days of Walter Cronkite may seem like an anomaly in American history, the future is still unwritten.
The delivery methods may change, the processes may change, but the role of a journalist will always be to inform their communities as thoroughly, objectively and timely as possible.
“We’ve got a fight on our hands,” Batts said. “But I’m still very encouraged and very bullish about journalism and the future of journalism.”
