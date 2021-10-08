Opinion: The pandemic brings additional stressors, struggles for domestic violence victims

The COVID-19 pandemic, like other kinds of disasters, exacerbates the social and livelihood stresses and circumstances that have led to an increase in intimate partner violence.
For domestic violence survivors, the pandemic has caused additional safety issues. In addition, the transition to working from home, virtual learning and other unprecedented events has resulted in multilayered and multidimensional impacts on survivors.
Stay-at-home orders created to slow the spread of the virus left many intimate partner violence victims trapped at home with their abusers. The increased contact resulted in more COVID-19-related stressors such as fear of contracting the virus, layoffs/virtual employment, remote schooling and financial challenges — all triggers that can increase tensions in already fragile relationships.
These external relational stressors increase the risk for more frequent and intense abuse in families already experiencing intimate partner violence before COVID-19. Emerging data shows an increase in calls to domestic violence helplines since the outbreak of COVID-19.
When the pandemic took hold in March 2020, police nationwide reported a higher number of domestic violence incidents. The San Antonio Police Department said they received an 18% increase in calls pertaining to family violence in that month compared to the same month in 2019.
The Jefferson County sheriff’s office in Alabama reported they received 27% more domestic violence related calls in March 2020 than March 2019.
Kelly McBride, executive director of Domestic Violence Network, cites social isolation as a key tool for people who abuse their partners. If they can keep their survivors isolated, they stay in control.
COVID-19 lockdown protocols left victims more vulnerable and isolated, leading to mental health challenges such as anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Shelter-in-place orders meant exposing victims to closer and more frequent proximity to their abusers, especially with some shelters closing or limiting capacity due to social distancing.
Being on lockdown, having fewer choices and living under another person’s dominance reinforce the cycle of power and control. The inability to access help when needed during the pandemic critically impacts survivors of intimate partner violence.
For many people, the COVID-19 lockdown brought inconvenience and inaccessibility since they couldn't socialize publicly, visit family or friends or conduct business as usual. However, for many intimate violence survivors, the freedom to get out of the home was not just a matter of convenience but rather a legitimate concern for their lives.
Expanding public awareness of the resources available may connect domestic violence victims with the help they need.
The work to protect survivors continues even after the COVID-19 pandemic because everyone has the right to live in a society free of any form of violence.
