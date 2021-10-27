Opinion: The only person allowed to share one’s gender identity is themselves

You’re reading Proud, a series of columns during Campus Pride Month explaining the multiple facets in the LGBTQ+ community.
In July, Monsignor Jeffrey Burrill, former general secretary of the U.S. bishop’s conference, resigned after a Catholic newsletter, without his knowing, tracked his phone’s location and revealed his activity on the gay dating app Grindr and his frequent visits to gay bars.
In other words, the newsletter “outed” Burrill.
Outing is the public disclosure of the covert sexual orientation or gender identity of a prominent person, according to Merriam-Webster.
Outing people is outright wrong.
It violates the utmost trust and privacy one has in another person, whether the risks for that person are severe or not.
Even if a person expresses their sexual orientation or has decided to stay in the closet, that does not mean anybody can share that person’s sexual orientation to their friends, family members or anyone publicly.
Even though more people have become comfortable identifying themselves as members of the LGBTQ+ community, they deserve to share their own truth on their own terms, whenever and wherever.
In 2010, 18-year-old Tyler Clementi was outed by his roommates, who set up a webcam in their room to film and livestream his sexual encounter with another man. Clementi jumped to his death from the George Washington Bridge a few days later.
This incident proves that outing someone can have deadly and unpredictable consequences. Some may feel happy and have no problem with it. Some may feel frustrated but end up feeling OK. But some may suffer and never recover from being outed.
Many reasons may exist to explain why people shield part of themselves from the world, and it’s up to the individual to decide when they want to share that part with their friends, family and everyone else.
Ultimately, the biggest reason is they are not ready to come out, isn’t it?
When a person has given others consent to share their gender identity, it also depends on who, when and where.
I may feel comfortable disclosing my sexual orientation to you in a one-on-one setting. However, that sense of comfort may not apply to your friends or family members. I may not know them well enough or at all, so I don’t need them to be aware of my sexuality.
And while I may know them, I think I at least deserve to let them know myself.
Or, I may feel comfortable with my sexual orientation at school but not at work. At work, I want my work ethic to define my professional reputation, not my dating preferences or gender identity.
And no, it does not matter if it’s obvious and everybody can tell. Coming out is my choice, and I have ownership of my identity.
Everybody should be careful whenever they bring up their LGBTQ+ friends to others. They should consider slowing down and thinking carefully during such conversations to avoid giving out their friends’ identities without their consent.
People should also ask their LGBTQ+ friends who have and haven’t learned about their orientation to avoid outing those friends.
Straight people can’t fully understand the LGBTQ+ community’s difficulties with coming out.
Although more people have become accepting of the LGBTQ+ community, public opinion on gay people remains divided worldwide. In a 2019 survey done by the Pew Research Center, 72% of people said society should accept homosexuality, as compared to only 51% in 2002.
There’s no way to tell if a person will be completely accepted by their social circle, and it’s not fair to take away one’s rights to reveal their own truths regarding their sexual orientation or gender identities.
After all, it’s their identity to share, not yours.
