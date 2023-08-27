Opinion: The importance of mastering the elements of leadership

I have had my share of good and bad career experiences, with the most forbidding taking place years ago with a previous position and employer. Having discovered wrongdoings by certain employees and the measures they used to hide their nefarious activities, I reported my findings. Not long after, the U.S. Department of Justice arrived, and the entire universe turned into a full-powered investigation.
It was unified, well-coordinated and executed by leaders with integrity, ethics, resilience and loyalty to the rule of law. The wrongdoers were dealt with, and I want the Maverick community to know this about leadership: it is composed of many elements, and mastering them all is key to success.
During your time at UTA, you begin mastering all the forms of leadership that exist. Do not be rigid with your leadership. Move as Bruce Lee’s Jeet Kune Do teaches: embrace fluidity, as each day will be different.
You will need to move from one form of leadership to another or use them simultaneously. No matter what may be happening, always be rock solid when it comes to your integrity, ethics, resilience and loyalty.
Your memories of leadership began in your earliest days in elementary school, took a leap forward in middle school and went into overdrive once you entered high school. Whether you were taking dual-credit courses or attending a collegiate high school, newer and advanced concepts of leadership came to you. They guided you in your high school studies, yearbook, extracurricular activities, summer jobs and when you sat down with your family to discuss your future college and career plans.
An exciting academic year is well underway at UTA — people have begun to make a network of friends that will endure for the rest of their lives, and they are preparing to find their place in the Maverick Nation.
Besides diving 100% into studies, it is critical to engage and become part of the greater UTA community. Bring your high school leadership skills and become an officer in a club or organization, participate in the campus traditions, Greek Life, sports, The Shorthorn, Student Government or community service. In time, you will become aware of how your leadership skills have refined, grown stronger and become more complex.
Get to know the staff and faculty who will help their students tremendously and with well-regarded leadership qualities.
When you enter your chosen career, you will be assessed on everything. The list is endless, and the challenges you will encounter will be too. Every leadership attribute you graduate with will be tested, and you will embrace many more. At one moment you may be dealing with a typical administrative issue and the next, dealing with a public relations crisis.
Some might say that learning all leadership is impossible. They may even say that I have not learned it all myself, which is true. I have learned that career challenges are infinite, and thus dedicate your life to mastering it all.
Mastering all leadership is critical, as the challenges you will encounter will be without bounds. One day in the future you may find yourself dealing with something on par with my experience, if not more daunting.
To all students, as the semester moves forward you will discover that you made the right decision to choose UTA for your studies. Excel inside and outside of class, integrate into the Maverick Nation and turn into a leader that society needs. Soon, you will be sharing with the UTA community what you learned about overcoming adversities and how they shaped you into a leader.
I wish you all Godspeed and an awesome 2023-2024 academic year.
