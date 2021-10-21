You’re reading Proud, a series of columns during Campus Pride Month explaining the multiple facets in the LGBTQ+ community.
The Gotham Awards, known for their dedication to honoring independent film, made headlines with their recent shift toward gender-neutral acting categories. Outstanding lead performance and supporting performance categories have replaced the best actor and best actress categories.
The change to gender-neutral acting awards is a welcome one. It helps to platform nonbinary performers and encourage other award festivals to follow suit. In addition, it reaffirms the Gotham Awards’ commitment to diversity and openness.
In taking this step, the Gotham Film & Media Institute is working to create a more inclusive and welcoming community. It recognizes the quality of its honorees and how they choose to identify themselves. Practices like these can help foster more diverse talent — a stepping-stone for greater opportunities they may not have otherwise had.
The Gotham may be a smaller festival, but it’s an important one nonetheless. Throughout its 40-year history, it has supported multiple award-winning filmmakers such as Barry Jenkins (Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk), Richard Linklater (Dazed and Confused, Boyhood) and Ava DuVerney (Selma, When They See Us) with funding, production and distribution.
Having established itself as an influential presence in the filmmaking world, the institute’s switch to gender-neutral acting categories is setting an example that other award circuits can follow.
It’s refreshing to have an awards festival commit to creating a diverse and welcoming community and doing so in a way where they’re actively working toward it. The Gotham Awards’ change to gender-neutral acting categories shows that the institute takes their mission statement on inclusivity seriously.
There’s a worry that, in combining its acting categories, the Gotham Awards may be inadvertently shutting out diverse nominations while attempting to do the opposite. But alongside this decision was an expansion of their total nominations, increasing the Outstanding Lead Performance nomination list to 10 possible candidates to better accommodate a diverse range of choices.
The breakthrough performer award, which existed as a gender-neutral acting category long before these recent changes, has had its fair share of diverse nominations and wins, an example of what the Gotham Awards are capable of.
The Gotham Awards have shown in more ways than one that they’re committed to achieving the diversity and inclusivity that they preach. Their shift to gender-neutral acting categories is a step toward that and hopefully an incentive for other award festivals to do the same.
