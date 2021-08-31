Opinion: The backlash surrounding Lizzo is rooted in racism and fatphobia

Singer/rapper Lizzo is one of the most unproblematic artists in popular culture right now. But some people have come to attack her since her release of “Rumors” featuring Cardi B.
In the song, Lizzo addresses gossip people have made about her, such as “turning big girls into hoes.”
After the release, Lizzo also faced some backlash for “appealing to the white gaze,” and she was even called a derogatory term that defines Black women slaves who took care of their master’s family.
"It's fatphobic, it's racist and it's hurtful. What I won't accept is y'all doing this to Black women over and over and over again,” she stated in a response video on TikTok while crying. “Especially us big Black girls. When we don't fit into the box that you want to put us in, you just unleash hatred onto us. It's not cool."
Loving yourself in a world that don’t love u back takes an incredible amount of self awareness & a bullshit detector that can see through ass backwards societal standards…— ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) August 15, 2021
if u managed to love yourself today I’m proud of u.
If u haven’t, I’m still proud of u. This shits hard
Lizzo promotes a body-normative lifestyle on her TikTok page. In a Vogue interview Sept. 24, 2020, she stated that she didn’t want to be body positive but body-normative instead.
“What I don’t like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it,” she stated. “Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren’t separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the 18-plus club.”
She is one of those girls, and so am I.
The average American woman wears size 16-18, and the plus-size market is growing faster than total apparel sales in the U.S., according to research by Coresight from 2018.
Like a lot of women, Lizzo does not have the stereotypical “perfect” body, and many people do not see her as healthy simply because she’s a bigger girl. Society has always viewed healthy as skinny and toned, which Lizzo isn’t. She has curves and a stomach.
But being healthy does not have to mean being skinny. The thing people sometimes forget is that our health issues are no one’s business but our doctor’s.
She could be healthy, but we do not know because nobody knows what anyone goes through behind a screen. From her TikTok videos, we can tell that she moves her body frequently and cooks often.
Sabrina Strings, author of “Fearing the Black Body: The Racial Origins of Fat Phobia,” said during an interview with her alma mater University of California, Irvine, that fatphobia has nothing to do with health concerns.
Fatphobia is rooted in the trans-Atlantic slave trade, where colonists and race scientists suggested that Black people were “sensuous and thus prone to sexual and oral excesses.”
“The goal of race scientists, Protestant reformers and later doctors was to convince all Americans that being fat was a woeful state of affairs that all should shun. In this way, regardless of racial or gender identity in America today, we are all encouraged to avoid becoming fat. The stakes are evident: Thinness is privileged, and fatness is stigmatized.
Lizzo is one of the few artists who has always been very open about her life and body. She’s also one of the few plus-size artists I gravitate to because of those reasons. She’s not afraid to wear tighter clothes or dance and perform in front of the camera because she’s embraced her body.
It’s something I’m still working on, but she’s an inspiration to remember that my body type is OK. And if I ever want to change then that’s OK, too.
@Angie_Perez99
Everything is Racist... Minorities are the most racist people in the world. Minorities like this author exploits good natured people by calling everything racist to get their submission. This is emotionally abusive and destructive. Hope the author writes an apology and seeks medical help.
The one that needs medical help here is the account that keeps projecting their insecurities with race on every article that isn't about a white guy.
