CommunityVoices
Opinion: Texas leadership doesn’t have the pandemic under control

The times before COVID-19 feel like all but a distant memory. It’s been about seven months since Texas shut down back in early March, with no sign of things getting back to normal.

I feel like our leaders have completely failed us.

Gov. Greg Abbott was one of the last governors to issue a stay-at-home order. He then reversed it and haphazardly followed the president’s example to quickly reopen and restart the economy.

I know the country couldn’t stay closed forever. But our local and state officials couldn’t get on the same page fast enough.

Experts warned of the dire consequences that would come from reopening early. We were told that a huge spike in cases would ensue and thousands of preventable deaths would occur.

Cueto, Joel

Cueto is a pubic relations and journalism junior and Community Voices columnist for The Shorthorn

Vivian Ho is a health economist at Rice University in Houston. She explained that while reopening, states should open a little, check the statistics, then decide if they’re doing okay enough to reopen a little more.

“And what we’ve been doing (instead) is every week or every other week, we just keep opening up more and more and we’re ignoring the statistics,” she said. “We see hospitalizations going up, we see the number of cases going up.”

The numbers don’t lie. As of Aug. 30 there are 600,000 cases in 251 counties in Texas, and 12,000 Texans have died. Deaths reported are up 1,000 more than a week ago.

When businesses started opening back up under Gov. Abbott’s phased reopening in May, many criticized his willingness to open up bars and other gathering places. Once June came, it was clear that we opened up too early. Even the governor acknowledged it. He paused his plans and scaled back in June. In a television interview he said he regretted opening up the bars too quickly.

We don’t have the pandemic under control. Gov. Abbott will need to make tough and unpopular decisions to get us out of the hole we are in. Complacency and inaction are no longer an option for our leaders.

Texas needs to adopt a state-wide testing program that is either free or low cost. We need increased contact tracing, and we need to continue following social distancing guidelines and restrictions that have been set in place.

@joel_cueto

opinion-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments