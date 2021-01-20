Opinion: Texas lawmakers helped spur the Capitol protests and must be held accountable

Several Texas lawmakers reacted with shock and horror to the Capitol riot, stating the mob’s attack was inexcusable. Senator Ted Cruz said in a tweet that the rioters hurt the cause they claim to support.
After stoking false claims of voter fraud, this condemnation rings a little hollow. Several Texas lawmakers fueled the rhetoric and division that led to the Capitol riot. In light of the violence, we must hold our lawmakers accountable for their role in the unrest.
In November, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick offered a $1 million reward to incentivize citizens to report widespread voter fraud despite the lack of evidence. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued several battleground states claiming their elections broke federal law. According to the Texas Tribune, Paxton is also the only state attorney general in the U.S. who didn’t sign letters condemning the Capitol insurrection. Days before the riot, Cruz joined with several other Republican senators who stated they would vote against certifying the election results.
In the months leading up to the election and the attack, Texas lawmakers parroted the president’s baseless claims of voter fraud. While Donald Trump bears the most responsibility, the riot on the Capitol was in part enabled by Texas lawmakers.
Online, many claim our officials were only acting to maintain the integrity of the election and ensure fraud didn’t take place. The simple truth is there is no evidence of massive voter fraud. This narrative, fueled by online conspiracies, has proven damaging to our democratic process. Our lawmakers helped drive these claims.
Some have argued our lawmakers aren’t responsible for the Capitol insurrection because they didn’t explicitly call for Trump supporters to storm Congress. It’s true that they never told anyone to storm the Capitol and were quick to condemn the attack. But by perpetuating Trump’s conspiracies, they fueled a spreading fire.
Trump is on his way out of office, but our elected officials still have political careers ahead of them. According to NPR, some have speculated that Cruz will make a second run for the presidency and backed the president’s claims to strengthen his ties to Trump’s supporters.
It is appalling that one of our elected officials could be using our nation’s turmoil for future political gain.
Our lawmakers represent us and are a reflection of us. Texas is better than this, and Texans are better than this. Texas officials have acted irresponsibly and enabled violence; we must hold them accountable.
