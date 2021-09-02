The world of Texas politics was thrown into more uncertainty this past week as state House Speaker Dade Phelan announced the minimum number of representatives required to pass legislation, otherwise referred to as a quorum, in the House for the first time in weeks.
The return of several Democratic House members, including Reps. Garnet Coleman, Armando Walle and Ana Hernandez, and the resignation of Rep. Leo Pacheco now give Republicans full access to pass their legislation and harm more Texans.
From a personal lens, it is understandable why House members would eventually return to Texas. Being away from constituents, staff and, most importantly, family members can be very taxing. Plus, the cost of staying in Washington D.C. during the quorum break can be expensive long term.
The Democrats’ summer of action began in May by delaying a vote on Senate Bill 29, which would have restricted transgender children from competing in sports under their gender identity. Their action continued with a walkout at the end of the regular session to kill the so-called “Election Integrity” bill that would have limited early voting hours and empowered partisan poll watchers to intimidate voters.
The highlight of the Democrats’ actions came when a majority of the House Democratic Caucus flew to Washington, D.C. during the special session held in July. They denied Republicans quorum to pass revitalized versions of their previous bills and worked with their federal counterparts to advocate for federal election reform and make voting easier for all Americans.
Now, as Republicans in Texas seem more persistent in passing their restrictive agenda, the Democrats who left have slowly returned, growing closer to achieving the number of legislators needed to continue business in the House. Finally, when the resignation of Pacheco took effect, the House quorum shrunk from 100 to 99, and the final three House members returned to reach quorum in the chamber.
However, it remains questionable whether that quorum will hold. According to the Texas Tribune, several lawmakers who were not physically present in the chamber were marked as present, though they were seen earlier in the session. Rep. Diego Bernal criticized the move, stating on Twitter, “The party arguing for ‘election integrity’ just established quorum by voting members present who weren’t on the floor.”
In returning to Austin without a formalized plan to combat the wave of restrictive bills being filed, Democratic representatives are putting Texans at risk of restrictive measures in many facets of life. Meanwhile, the sitting conservative majority can continue to ignore the actual plights of Texans, having chosen to flee the state during the power grid failure back in February and discouraging the use of masks during a surge of cases in a deadly pandemic.
Republicans have signaled their clear intent to keep revitalizing the bills that failed to pass during the regular and prior special sessions. Senate Bill 7 would restrict early voting hours, give more power to partisan poll watchers and limit after-hours voting, which would severely affect highly populated cities such as Arlington.
During the 2020 election, out of 834,697 presidential ballots cast in Tarrant County, nearly 668,000 of those were from early voting periods. The so-called “elections integrity bill” would make it harder for almost 80% of voters to cast their ballots, as well as put 100% of voters at risk through the strengthened power of poll watchers. The Senate bill states that poll watchers are “entitled to sit or stand near enough to hear or see the activity,” and the House has added provisions that prevent poll watchers from being removed for violating election law unless they’ve already been warned.
House Democrats need to take more action to prevent these bills from passing, whether by negotiating a deal with their Republican colleagues or disrupting the process through similar actions to their walkout or quorum break. If they only return to vote against these measures, they will not have the numbers to vote down the agenda that Republicans want.
Local activists can be instrumental in keeping the pressure on legislators to take further action in preserving the rights of constituents. Especially before the beginning of midterms in 2022, communities need to call on their legislators to do the right thing and prevent harmful legislation from being enacted in Texas.
@LandryRhodesTX
opinion-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
