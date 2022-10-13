Opinion: Students should take their wellbeing into their own hands by eating healthier

Many college campuses seem to be filled with unhealthy choices like vending machines full of energy drinks, soda, and candy with fast food for meal options. It often feels like there is no choice on how students can eat.
However, making healthy decisions shouldn’t be difficult, since there are many benefits to eating healthy. Students have the choice to ignore the unhealthy options on campus and must advocate for themselves by making the best choice for their bodies.
It is not uncommon for students to gain weight at the start of college with newfound freedom and a lack of time and resources to make healthy choices. Researchers at Auburn University in Alabama found that 70% of students gain weight during college, anywhere from 12 to 37 pounds. The researchers attributed the weight gain to late-night study habits and fattening choices in college cafeterias.
There are many benefits to eating healthy, ranging from a better mood and sleep to improved memory, according to Medical News Today. Many of these benefits would aid in having a better experience in college.
It can feel nearly impossible to make healthy choices on campus due to the large number of fast food options and abundance of snacks and sodas, so what are the options for eating healthier?
One option is to ditch sugary, processed drinks such as energy drinks and soda for water or unsweetened tea due to the lower calorie content. Even making simple switches in your coffee order, such as skipping on flavored syrup and using unsweetened alternative milk or low-fat milk options, would contribute to healthier eating. These little choices can give a big impact on energy levels and help you take in less sugar, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Higher levels of sugar intake can lead to higher blood pressure, inflammation, weight gain, diabetes and fatty liver disease all which can cause heart attacks and strokes, according to Frank Hu, professor of nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
For healthy food options, bringing lunch or snacks to campus is a great way of avoiding fast food on campus. Additionally, foods with high sodium should be avoided, such as processed meat, sauces, dressings and instant flavored foods like rice and noodles.
Preparing meals at home allows students to control their sodium intake by using ingredients with less sodium or using herbs and spices instead of salt. For snacks, unsalted nuts and crunchy veggies can be an alternative to chips, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Meals should also be well balanced when making them at home, including more fresh vegetables and fruits as well as whole grain in place of refined grains such as white bread or pasta, which can help lower the risk of premature heart disease.
Of course students shouldn’t avoid eating comfort foods, but they should be consumed in moderation. By eating them less often or replacing ingredients with lower fat, carb or sugar levels, food can be enjoyed freely.
Students have options to be their best, healthy selves. They just need to make better decisions and make a conscious effort to avoid bad dietary habits.
@Starberrypunch
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.