Opinion: Students, community leaders should promote walkability for an equitable and greener Arlington

Arlington is missing out on a walkable future where driving is no longer a requirement and residents can safely walk, bike or take transit to work or school in minutes.
With the creation of the Unity Council — to develop an equity plan to combat racism and promote unity in Arlington — and the onset of the May municipal elections, it is essential for students, professionals and community leaders to promote walkability. Once we have established a walkable Arlington we can have a more equitable, united, wealthier, healthier and greener Arlington.
Beyond its definition, Jeff Speck, city planner and author, put it best: “[walkability] is a simple, practical-minded solution to a host of complex problems that we face as a society.”
We need to confront the inequalities in the way we live and travel that lead to social injustices such as racial inequity, a lost sense of belonging, economic downturn, worsening public health crises and climate change.
A 2017 UTA study found that more than 65% of Dallas’ “transit-dependent” population, defined as people who lack access to cars and rely on public transit, have to commute at least 1.5 hours to access less than 4% of jobs.
There’s a growing number of Americans of all ages who can’t or don’t drive. Furthermore, underprivileged and minority communities ride public transit more, and statistics have shown that lower-income people are more likely to be killed while walking.
Therefore, investing in transit, pedestrian and biking safety is also an investment in social equity.
During the pandemic, many students and residents are struggling to find a sense of belonging in their community. After the pandemic, we need to look toward the social benefits of a walkable community.
While motorists compete for asphalt and see each other as enemies of the road, pedestrians are ready by nature to engage or acknowledge each other. Speck writes, “our paths on the sidewalk are a subtle dance of communication and accommodation.”
Anecdotally, I hardly ever talk to my neighbors living in the American suburbs, but when I lived in walkable Saigon, Vietnam, I knew my neighbors, their kids and their printing business. I felt closer to my walkable community than my suburban one.
In his book Bowling Alone, political scientist Robert Putnam said every 10 minutes of commuting reduces all forms of social capital by 10%, meaning we sign fewer petitions, attend fewer meetings and socialize less.
I prioritize jobs and housing within walkable neighborhoods over car-dependent ones because I prefer reading a book on the train for 30 minutes to driving and getting stuck in traffic. I am not the only one who shares this mentality.
There is now a strong demand from all generations in America for walkability, from Generation Z to baby boomers. Cities and companies must create an urban lifestyle desired by young professionals and seniors to liberate them from the isolating housing complexes.
Investment in pedestrian, biking and transit infrastructure generates jobs and economic expansion. Walkable urban areas not only create better paying jobs and attract professionals to the city, but it is also a dividend to the city’s residents. Economist Joe Cortright estimates Portland’s investments into transit and biking generated $2.6 billion in savings per year.
One of the reasons is because owning a car is so much more expensive than the alternatives.
In Texas, it costs $9,282 on average to own a car; meanwhile, a regional DART yearly pass costs $1,920. Cortright highlights that because of billions of dollars in savings, Portland residents spend more on local goods and services, which in turn stimulates the local economy.
Looking beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, we also need to face three hidden pandemics with costly price tags: obesity, traffic fatality and pollution.
In Urban Sprawl and Public Health, public health experts Howard Frumkin, Lawrence Frank and Richard Jackson wrote that because society has invested more into automobile infrastructure, “the result is a nation of sedentary people.” From 2012 to 2019, adult obesity rates in Texas increased from 29.2% to 34%.
As it turns out, cars are effective at smashing into humans. Arlington is the 13th deadliest city for cycling in the U.S., where 262 for every 100,000 bike commuters die.
Dallas-Fort Worth’s automotive environment received an “F” from the American Lung Association with the 21st most ozone pollution out of 228 U.S. metropolitan areas. Even worse, one of the Metroplex and Arlington’s definitive characteristics, suburbs, “account for about 50% of all household emissions.”
Consequently, the Metroplex now faces a future of extreme temperatures up to 125ºF, increased risk of fire, worse thunderstorms and flooding, extreme droughts and infrastructure damage, according to a 2015 report by the North Central Texas Council of Governments and UTA.
Some suggest these initiatives would result in fewer lanes and more traffic chaos. But induced demand demonstrates that building more roads is like a fat man loosening his belt to prevent obesity.
Texas poured $2.8 billion into the Katy Freeway expansion intended to relieve congestion, but it has done the opposite. From 2011 to 2014 morning commutes increased by 25 minutes, and afternoon commutes by 23 minutes.
The opposite is also true, like when San Francisco’s Embarcadero Freeway collapsed due to the Loma Prieta earthquake, resulting in drivers switching to transit and absorbing into the local street grid. The freeway was later replaced by a boulevard, increasing property value by 300%, and bringing life to a deserted waterfront.
Students and business and city leaders must reimagine a city focused on people and not cars. Citizens must elect leaders with the will and determination to create a walkable Arlington for a more equitable, united, wealthier, healthier and greener Arlington.
