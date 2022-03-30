Opinion: Society should support mental health discussions

People suggest those who are suffering from mental health issues speak up and embrace how helpful that process can be. Yet, for some, opening up is the hardest part, as stereotypes surrounding mental illnesses are still apparent.
Speaking up can reduce the stigma surrounding mental health, improve mental conditions in people and encourage others to open up, according to Paradigm Treatment Center, a residential psychiatric treatment for teens. By speaking up, individuals struggling will know more about the experience of their mental state, coping mechanisms and how to seek helpful resources.
Stress and anxiety can be difficult for students to cope with when balancing classes and grades. Anxiety is at times an uncontrollable and unpredictable mental illness. It’s difficult to talk about anxiety because unless one experiences it, they will never understand the struggle. It is indescribable since it is an emotional catalyst that seems impossible to climb over due to a pile of stress and fear.
In 2017, about 66% of worldwide students felt stressed about grades, 55% said they have anxiety over testing, and 37% felt tense when studying, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. This data indicates that academic performance, schoolwork and education are stressors for students.
Society should normalize mental health instead of perceiving it as a negative entity.
No one should hesitate or be afraid of speaking about their mental illnesses to others. When normalizing mental health, society’s objectification is being lifted by making them more human.
Mental illness can be hard to talk about because it may be uncomfortable for people to know how your feelings and familiarity are. It makes the illness hard to discuss, as one may fear people will pass judgments or not listen. That is why people are cautious when promoting mental health, so people will listen and not form biases against others.
Confiding in someone you trust can make it more comfortable to speak up and let you know they are listening.
It is troublesome to think people may disregard your feelings once you open up to someone.
In a 2019 survey of over 1,000 people, 39% of individuals said they would see someone differently if they knew that person was struggling with a mental disorder, while 33% reported they’re afraid of people with these issues, according to the American Psychological Association.
Stereotypes of people with mental issues portrayed as crazy or high maintenance on TV and movies, such as the Joker, also don’t help, as people may perceive someone with mental illness as highly violent, according to the APA. These labels against people struggling with mental illness do not describe the general population.
People should stop treating mental illness as a disease since it is something that most people continue to struggle with for their entire lives and cannot be cured. Mental illnesses have been around long enough to become familiar amongst people.
Prior to the pandemic, more than 19% of adults were diagnosed with different mental illnesses, equivalent to nearly 50 million Americans, according to key findings by Mental Health America this year.
Illnesses like anxiety, depression and panic disorders are some of the most common ones most people go through.
Mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety are something most people endure, but that does not make them any less of a human. Validation of mental health reminds people to not overlook the issues. People go through financial struggles, worry about grades and take on personal stress throughout college life. Those can be difficult to manage unless everyone creates a support system to address mental health issues instead of avoiding the topic.
Students’ mental health struggles should also be normalized and not stigmatized. All humans have personal issues in life, so people should avoid formalizing judgment and assuming the worst in anybody.
