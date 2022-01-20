Opinion: Senate Bill 1896 brings much-needed reform to Texas foster care

Texas has an extensive history of issues within its foster care system. In the past 10 years, the Texas foster care system has been under scrutiny and sued for violating children’s rights. The issue culminated in 2021 with reports of over 500 children without placements, many sleeping in Child Protective Services offices, according to the Texas Association for the Protection of Children.
In late 2015, a federal judge stated Texas had violated the constitutional rights of children by placing them in unnecessary harm’s way, saying those children "often age out of care more damaged than when they entered," according to The Texas Tribune.
In February 2021, U.S. District Judge Janis Jack, who oversaw the federal lawsuit, ordered Texas state officials to hurry with foster care reforms or there would be penalties.
Subsequently, Senate Bill 1896, also known as the Texas Foster Care Omnibus Bill, became effective last September. The bipartisan bill introduced foster care system reforms in quality, increased capacity, provisional license for kinships or family members, community-based care and other system initiatives to help improve the overall conditions of the care provided to youths and their families.
The reforms address issues in the foster care system, including increased housing and placements for children and the quality and outcomes of the care youths receive. These reforms will and should encourage the strengthening of families and prevent youths from entering foster care in the first place.
Additional emphasis will also be given to family reunifications as needed. Racial inequities and injustices that have plagued the foster care system for far too long will be addressed as well.
There is a long-standing overrepresentation of children of color in the Texas foster care system and throughout the country. The 2021 State of America’s Children shows the ratio of Black children in Texas foster care systems as being twice that of the overall population. In 2018, Hispanic children made up over 41% of foster youths in Texas, 29% were white and over 22% were Black.
LGBTQ+ youths, who either experience their biological family rejecting them or foster family returning them because of their sexuality, should also be mentioned. LGBTQ+ youths are overrepresented in the foster care system and “are also more likely to have negative experiences in the child welfare system as they are less likely to achieve permanency,” according to a 2016 study by the Annie Casey Foundation.
SB 1896 has been a great turn in the right direction. Its implementations will cause necessary changes to the current Texas child care system, but people need to contact local representatives and legislators to ensure children are receiving those changes.
Addressing the beds and placement crisis experienced since the pandemic began will be one immediate change that comes from the bill. It will also remove age restrictions since foster care only served children under 10 years old and will allow youths to stay in foster care for over nine months.
Another highlight of the bill is forming a neutral panel of three experts who will work with the state and governor of Texas to find both long and short-term solutions to the foster care problems in Texas, according to the Houston Chronicle.
But the panel’s first recommendations came in January 2022, emphasizing prevention and “trauma-informed care for foster children” as well as investments in children’s mental health and helping families and youths not go into care in the first place, according to the Texas Standard.
As social work students, professionals and constituents of Texas, we want to see reforms and changes to the foster care system. These are well overdue reforms to our foster care system that concern our youths, our state and country as well.
