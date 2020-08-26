Opinion: Reopening UTA is a massive mistake

While nearly every other nation has made significant progress toward containing the spread of COVID-19, the United States has continued to struggle. Now, with a daily infection rate of over 40,000 cases nationwide, UTA’s leadership has decided to reopen the campus for the fall semester.
This might come as a surprise, considering how the campus initially closed at a time when the daily infection rate in the United States was below 1,000.
Of course, serious steps have been taken to limit the spread of the virus on campus since then. The university released a Campus Repopulation Plan which details safety measures and guidelines. For instance, all students and staff are now required to wear masks, unless they are eating. Many classes are hybrid or completely online. Most importantly, perhaps, is their recommendation to stay home and see a doctor if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.
However, this plan fails to address two important factors.
First, it has been known for several months that it is possible for asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 to spread the virus to others. The same goes for those who are presymptomatic. Lacking any noticeable symptoms is no reason to assume that you are not a carrier. Data from the World Health Organization indicates the virus is being transmitted by young, asymptomatic carriers.
Secondly, the Campus Repopulation Plan works under the assumption that its guidelines will be followed perfectly. It relies on thousands of students to successfully adhere to all of the hygiene guidelines that the plan lays out. Such an idea is simply not feasible on a college campus. If we can’t prevent some people from sticking gum under their desks, then how can we expect to enforce more than 20 pages of COVID-19 prevention measures?
Even UTA interim President Teik Lim admits that the Campus Repopulation Plan has no guarantee of success. He writes, “None of us can guarantee what shape COVID-19 will take, and none of us can guarantee a COVID-19-free environment, but we can do our part to keep one another safe and healthy.”
It is clear that even among the leadership, there is doubt about the effectiveness of this plan.
A recent study suggested something even more unsettling. A team led by Lauren Ancel Meyers, an integrative biology professor at UT-Austin, found that it is almost certain that some students will be returning to primary schools while already harboring the virus, something that could happen at our university as well.
What we are left with is a situation where thousands of students are traveling to campus every week, and it is likely that several of them are infected with COVID-19. These students will be sharing desks and hallways with their peers. Some of them will be living on campus. Many of them will be going home to family members who are at serious risk.
Less than six months ago, UTA was able to go completely online in its fight against COVID-19. Now, in August, that model has been largely abandoned. As the number of daily cases in Texas surpasses 7,000, we once again return to campus.
Many of us are willing to do our part to promote the safety and health of this community. It is time Lim and his team do the same. If the goal of UTA is to promote lifelong learning, then let us ensure that our students and staff continue to have a life to live. Close the campus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.