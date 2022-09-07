Opinion: Rate My Professors content moderation limits expression

With the start of a new semester, students across the country will take a glance at Rate My Professors when registering for classes.
The website is a review platform that allows students to rate their experiences with professors. A professor can make or break a student’s experience in a class, but how valuable is the feedback on Rate My Professors?
A study by Texas State University found female professors, especially those in STEM, received lower overall scores on the platform. Another study by a student at Georgia State University found that professors with “Asian-sounding” last names also received lower scores.
A separate Texas State study shows reviews also tend to represent extreme opinions and are more negative than traditional performance reviews, especially against professors teaching “hard” classes.
This evidence leads some to argue that students who leave these reviews are averse to learning, and their opinions should be discounted.
Rate My Professors has tried to make improvements, such as removing the “hotness rating” represented by red chili peppers in 2018 after a social media campaign and implementing new, stringent content guidelines, but some of the recent changes don’t seem as positive.
For example, reviews that address discrimination by a professor against a student are against said guidelines and therefore aren’t allowed on the site.
Other guidelines are subjective, like one prohibiting reviews “fueled by anger,” so it can be hard to know what is and isn’t allowed.
Like all review sites, Rate My Professors is just representative of a preexisting phenomenon. Even if the site goes offline, students will still ask one another their thoughts on certain professors, and the site will always be as biased as its users, just like word of mouth. That said, the site might not be totally doomed.
Rate My Professors is fundamentally flawed. Its current form will not serve the needs of students effectively because the idea of assigning professors a numerical value is cruel and self-defeating.
The site currently uses three metrics: a one-to-five scale of difficulty, a “Would you take this professor again?” yes or no, and a one-to-five scale of overall quality.
Although those metrics can present problems, my main issue is with the last one.
The numbers distract from qualitative analysis. It doesn’t allow students to figure out whether a math professor focuses on theory and examples or whether a class is more lecture- or reading-heavy.
These are useful metrics a student can use to improve their learning experience.
A professor might be a horrible fit for one student and an excellent fit for another, but if the rating is based on the experience of the former, the latter might never take the class.
Students should be able to express what aspects of a class didn’t work for them without dissing the professor; not every interaction needs to result in a grade. A low score will always be a little insulting.
In my view, Rate My Professors should relax what it allows in the written portions of reviews. Students should have the right to warn one another about professors’ alleged misdeeds, such as racist or sexist behavior, even if the professors may not want public documentation of the allegations online.
The numeric values assigned to professors on Rate My Professors can turn reviews into an ego issue. In some ways, it feels like a revenge grade. This system misses the point of reflecting on a class comprehensively and leads to an unhappy cycle.
Hopefully, some out-of-the-box thinking can turn Rate My Professors into a functional resource.
As it currently exists, the site is bogged down by a mess of emotional baggage, and wading through it is too much work.
