Opinion: Raising the federal minimum wage to $15 will harm the U.S. economy

Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, emphasized to reporters Feb. 8 that President Joe Biden remains firmly committed to raising the minimum wage to $15. This comes after a press conference Feb. 5, when Psaki stressed that increasing the minimum wage “is essential to helping people who are struggling and something that workers certainly deserve.”
While this seems noble on its face, it’s important to look at the potential ramifications of more than doubling the federal minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $15.
Disagreements are commonplace in economics. From the Monetarists and Keynesians to proper tax rates on the wealthy, the field is no stranger to ideological division. Yet despite the general contention in the field, economists seem to agree that raising the federal minimum wage to $15 would have detrimental effects on the American economy.
According to a 2015 poll by the University of New Hampshire, 72% of economists surveyed opposed a $15 federal minimum wage. They believed a minimum wage hike to $15 would have a negative effect on youth employment, the number of jobs available and overall adult employment levels.
These results are more intriguing considering that only 7% of economists surveyed were Republicans, whereas 59% identified as Democrats and 34% as Independents.
According to Thomas Sowell, a senior fellow at Stanford’s Hoover Institution, a wage rate set above where it would be set by supply and demand in a freely competitive market tends to have at least two consequences: an increase in the number of job applicants and a decrease in the numbers of workers actually hired.
Moreover, due to the surplus of applicants, employers become more selective, which has been shown to disproportionately affect young, unskilled workers and minorities.
If employers have the opportunity to be more selective, they will be more likely to pick the cream of the crop, however they define them. In the case of youth employment, the numbers are particularly frightening.
According to a study from The Journal of Human Resources, a 10% increase in the minimum wage corresponds with a 1% to 3% decrease in youth employment. Given that a $15 minimum wage would be more than a 100% increase, we should expect these numbers to increase by a factor larger than 10.
To make matters worse, according to the Justice Policy Institute, “the research on justice-involved youth shows that lack of employment is one of the biggest predictors of justice system involvement and unsuccessful re-entry.”
Hypothetically, this would be particularly damaging to Blacks and Hispanics, who are disproportionately represented in crime statistics and interactions with law enforcement.
In addition, setting the minimum wage above where it would be as a result of market forces reduces the cost of being picky for employers. Alongside this comes a reduction of the cost to racially discriminate. Inflation increased drastically shortly after the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938, pushing wages higher than the floor.
As Nobel laureate George J. Stigler pointed out, “The minimum wage provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 have been repealed by inflation.” Interestingly, despite the overt racism of the period, the unemployment rates for Blacks and whites were near-identical.
In 1948, in the throngs of Jim Crow Laws, the unemployment rate of Black 16-17-year-olds was 9.2%, while the white unemployment rate for 16-17-years olds was 10.2%.
All youth unemployment increased when the minimum wage was raised in later years, but the rate of unemployment for Black youths became much higher than that of white youths, usually at least twice as high from 1967 into the early 2000s.
As Sowell acknowledged, this data, if not proving causation, is a remarkable coincidence.
Economics is a field of trade-offs. For this reason, economists are encouraged to be initially skeptical of all policies. Well-intentioned policies can lead to adverse consequences. An often-cited example of this is the United States’ drug war with Mexico.
Even though the United States has good intentions for intervening in the drug trade, evidence has shown that this is counterproductive. This same economic principle has been recognized by economists from both sides of the political spectrum.
Friedrich Engels, co-author of The Communist Manifesto, once said, “what each individual wills is obstructed by everyone else, and what emerges is something that no one willed.”
Likewise, Adam Smith, the heralded father of capitalism, did not credit the successes of capitalism to well-intentioned capitalists. Instead, both recognized that systemic incentives trump well-meaning intent. Put another way, intentions do not directly translate into outcomes, and “what emerges” is often something that nobody foresaw altogether. The same idea applies to minimum wage.
Just as there is a market for goods and services, there is a market for labor. In this market, the supply of a good or service is replaced with the number of workers, and the demand is replaced with the demand for labor.
Even though supporters of a federal minimum wage increase are well-intentioned, intention does not translate into outcomes. The outcome is often something that nobody anticipated. By the existing data, most economists agree that raising the minimum wage to $15 would have horrific effects on the American economy.
Above all, the real minimum wage is zero, and too many would bear this nonexistent wage if it was increased to $15 per hour.
