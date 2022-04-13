Opinion: Physical media provides protection when digital copies can’t

It should come as no surprise that physical film media has undergone a sharp drop in sales with the advent of streaming services like Netflix and HBO Max.
Its combined market share made up a mere 8% of the U.S. theatrical and home and mobile entertainment market last year, compared to 80% from the digital market, according to a Motion Picture Association report. That’s less than double of what it was just four years before.
The physical media decline is an unfortunate trend, one that has serious implications for regular consumers and enthusiasts alike. Unlike its digital alternatives, physical media is a tangible form of ownership that cannot be taken away on a whim. Moreover, it often provides a better quality, more feature-rich experience than online forms.
Digital films purchased on iTunes and Amazon are not permanent. Rather, people are purchasing a license to watch the film — not the film itself. It’s an often overlooked fact that could have negative consequences for consumers.
Many examples emphasize the risk of buying digital films, including the lapse of distribution rights or the bankruptcy of a rightsholder.
In 2018, Forbes reported on the issue of digital rights, looking at an iTunes customer whose purchases were removed due to regional issues. Apple eventually refunded the customer, but only after significant media attention and a back-and-forth with its customer support. Regardless, this speaks to the benefits of physical media over digital.
Streaming is another alternative to physical media that comes with its own drawbacks.
Streaming high-resolution films requires a fast internet connection. HBO Max recommends internet speeds above 50 megabits per second to stream its 4K HDR movies. For reference, more than 40% of Texans have at or under 25 megabits per second speeds — half of what’s suggested.
On the other hand, physical media does not require an internet connection. People can play a 4K HDR disc without worrying about internet outages, throttling or other issues associated with online content delivery.
When it comes to purchasing physical media, the special features should be seen as an important factor affecting that decision.
Companies like Criterion and Arrow Films go to great lengths to make physical media a worthwhile investment.
Their film restoration releases are full of extra content, including interviews, commentaries, essays and behind-the-scenes footage.
These special features are a unique benefit of certain physical media releases and a reason to keep the format alive.
Proponents of streaming platforms often argue in favor of their convenience, but this is a double-edged sword. These services may have the in-demand movies people want to watch in the short term, but this doesn’t last long. Distribution rights are in constant flux, and there’s no guarantee for how long a film will remain available on a particular platform. Physical media, however, will always be on hand to watch.
In addition to being a tangible and permanent sign of ownership, physical media offers benefits that streaming or digital cannot.
Unlike streaming, purchasing a physical 4K HDR film always guarantees that same level of quality. This is not to mention that physical media often includes bonus features that help seal the deal for customers who are on the fence.
Even though streaming services dominate the entertainment market, physical media still plays an important role in our media landscape.
