Opinion: People should choose what they want to wear instead of chasing trends

Over the past few months, my TikTok page has been filled with fashion videos.
I’m not complaining, but I’ve noticed the content on TikTok has brought the difference between fashion and clothing trends to the public eye through the rise of fashion videos.
Fashion should make a person feel comfortable and confident in their body. Clothing trends are what society dictates as attractive, regardless of whether it truly is.
Because of clothing trends in social media, there have been many fads spreading. These fads, short-lived trends that people go crazy over, have lasting impressions on the fashion industry.
Clothing production doubled from 2000 to 2014, according to McKinsey Sustainability. By 2011, all European apparel companies produced about five collections in a year as opposed to only two in 2000.
A prime example of a fad that spreads from social media is patchwork jeans.
If people Googled “patchwork jeans trend” right now, they would find an array of styling tips and inspiration from fashion media outlets from 2021. Last year, I saw so many people, including friends, indulge in this trend then slowly push it to the back of their closets.
That fad lasted throughout 2021 but left being “in” style.
Fast fashion is one of the factors for fads. These days, fast fashion has many facets of marketing, including social media.
Fast fashion capitalizes on current trends that are readily available and cheap, increasing the prominence of fads in the fashion industry.
From online shops like Shein and Boohoo to H&M and Zara, fast fashion is everywhere.
Fast fashion causes a lot of problems.
Companies pay their employees low wages, provide terrible working conditions, cause pollution with the use of polyester and increase clothing waste since the trend doesn’t stay in style for long, according to Forbes.
Social media pushes you to dress a certain way and blend in with what’s popular. But fashion is subjective, even if many don’t agree.
In 2021, people continued to live through the pandemic, giving people more freedom to dress how they wanted without being judged. Life in the pandemic led many people, including myself, to rethink my personal fashion.
People should wear what makes them feel comfortable and confident. That’s real fashion.
Social media has downsides in the fashion world, but it has exposed people to new styles. I like to mix up clothing styles to fit what I feel comfortable and confident about.
With the weather getting colder in the Northern Hemisphere, people have been experimenting with layered clothing.
If people indulge in fashion on TikTok, they may see the trends that come and go.
I wouldn’t wear some of the looks, but I respect those people who embrace what they want to wear and post it online for others to take inspiration from. I try to remember that just because I like someone else’s style doesn’t mean I have to dress similarly.
People should mix up what they wear.
What’s important is that they wear clothes they want to wear and try not to indulge in fast fashion trends unless it can be a permanent piece in their wardrobe.
