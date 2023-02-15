Opinion: People in power positions should avoid using whataboutism

Whenever children got in trouble during recess, they would use a common tactic when called out for bad behavior: shifting the blame toward others. Phrases like “But what about him?” and “But she did it first!” were used repeatedly yet slowly phased out as people aged and matured.
But, in 2023, grown adults in positions of power are using the exact same strategy.
Whataboutism is defined by Merriam-Webster as “the act or practice of responding to an accusation of wrongdoing by claiming that an offense committed by another is similar or worse.” Those who practice whataboutism point fingers at others to shift the focus and the blame off of them when confronted about a problem they caused.
An example of whataboutism lowering credibility would be the former U.S. President Donald Trump and his usage of the tactic.
In 2017, NPR published an article referring to Trump’s usage of whataboutism to attack Obamacare, question communications between Russians and American Democrats and give his respect to Russian President Vladimir Putin when asked about his violent tendencies. Public trust in the Trump Administration was as low as 17% at one point, tied for the second lowest with the Clinton Administration, according to the Pew Research Center in 2022.
The practice of whataboutism is childish at best and problematic at worst, whether a politician, CEO, boss or others within a position of power use it. If the people in power wish to have credibility and respect, they should avoid the practice altogether, as its usage downplays personal responsibility and tanks the credibility of its users as a result.
If someone were to constantly avoid accountability for their actions, their trustworthiness will slowly plummet until they and the institution they represent are frowned upon. Taking responsibility and creating plans to solve the problems one caused would instead build trustworthiness and respect.
CEOs and other higher-ups in the realm of business also use whataboutism to cover up bad practices. Whether it be addressing unfair pay, low worker rights, physical or cyber safety violations, the usage of whataboutism by business owners can negatively affect economics in some way, shape or form. This would inevitably lead to everyday people being hurt in the long run.
In 2014, AOL CEO Tim Armstrong announced that his company had made its best profits in a decade. At the same time, he told his staff that he would be cutting and delaying employee benefits, not because of his own decisions to scale the benefits back, but because the company had to give out $1 million to two separate staff members who had “distressed babies” that Armstrong wanted “to make sure those babies were OK in general.”
The backlash was so immense that Armstrong reversed his decision and apologized.
When Elon Musk bought Twitter, the Federal Trade Commission began an investigation into the social media app regarding its privacy and data security practices, according to Bloomberg. In response, Musk tweeted a meme mocking people for focusing on Twitter rather than the cryptocurrency company FTX, which had lost over one billion dollars of their clients’ money. While FTX’s losses should be investigated for the sake of their clients, in no way should their faults shield Musk and Twitter from their security investigations.
Whataboutism can be dangerous to the general public during natural disasters, mass shootings, pandemics and other tragedies, where its usage downplays the effects of each tragedy, leading to injury and death on a grand scale. In this regard, the public can use whataboutism in a way that is just as problematic as those in positions of power.
In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when masks were few and far between and vaccines were nonexistent, a select few used whataboutism to argue that COVID-19 was only as dangerous as the common flu. The American Hospital Association, for instance, detailed the story of Mark McEnnis, an anti-vaxxer who nearly died due to COVID-19 in August 2021 and has since gotten vaccinated and boosted.
The downplaying of the pandemic’s importance undoubtedly led to an increase in infections and deaths, meaning whataboutism was a major factor in COVID-19 spreading as fast and growing as large as it did.
To the credit of those who practice whataboutism, there will inevitably be others in positions of power whose offenses are similar to or worse than theirs.
However, the offenses of one person do not and should not counteract or negate those of another. Therefore, it is still important for those in power to admit to their faults regardless of the existence of the faults of others.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.