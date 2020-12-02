Opinion: Our parents need to stop regurgitating online misinformation on social media

Growing up, we all learned the internet is full of lies. Teachers wouldn’t allow us to cite Wikipedia for essays, and I remember quite a few lectures about misinformation on social media platforms. In an age when conspiracies catch like wildfire, it’s important for citizens to know what information can’t be trusted.
Unfortunately, it seems our parents missed this memo. Online groups have preyed on older Americans, and misinformation has led the country to a breaking point. Older adults taught us the dangers of the internet when we were younger. If we want a stable democracy, young people need to give some of that education back.
In late 2016, Oxford Dictionaries selected “post-truth” as the word of the year. Social media platforms have become hotbeds of half-truths and wild falsehoods, and far-fetched hoaxes have grown from cute little internet fibs into an existential threat to our country. While no age group has been untouched by this phenomenon, it seems older Americans have been hit the hardest.
According to the Pew Research Center, 64% of Americans think fake news causes a considerable amount of confusion, and almost a quarter of adults have deliberately shared a story which turned out to be fake. Forbes reports that false information spreads the fastest on Facebook, which incidentally has the highest number of users over the age of 50 outside of YouTube.
Previous research has shown the majority of internet misinformation is shared by older Americans who identify as Republican. However, research from the University of Colorado at Boulder found a startling portion of hoaxes are shared by those on the left as well. The common threads between studies appear to be Facebook, ideological extremes and older Americans.
Our parents are gobbling up internet conspiracies, and it is having real-world effects. Despite the horrific death count, a startling 4 in 10 Americans think the pandemic was overblown. There have been several hoaxes about COVID-19, some of which my own family members believe. In turn, many Americans have been noncompliant in safety measures such as wearing masks.
This is not to say younger people are immune to online misinformation. According to The Atlantic, misinformation regularly beats out truth on Twitter, which has a younger user base than Facebook. A study by the Knight Foundation found huge clusters of bots and accounts aimed at promoting misinformation. Young people are vulnerable to conspiracies, just not as much as mom and dad.
It was kinda cute when adults became active on social media. I remember the first time I saw my older relatives share goofy memes. But over time, those memes have turned into something darker — widespread hoaxes, conspiracies and outright misinformation. If we don’t act, these online lies will leave a permanent mark on our society.
When I was younger, many adults told me about the dangers of the internet and how to be skeptical about online information. Maybe it’s time we give our parents the same talk.
