Opinion: Open captioning in theaters could improve moviegoing experience

AMC Theatres recently announced they will add on-screen captions at 240 U.S. locations in more than 100 markets. Those select theaters will offer a mix of open and closed captions showtimes, giving audiences a choice based on their preference.
The theater chain plans to use a device mounted on a cup holder for closed captioning. But these devices have the potential for numerous pitfalls, including dead batteries and synchronization issues. Even if theaters fix those problems in a few minutes, they may still cause disruption and prevent moviegoers from enjoying their films.
On the other hand, open captioning displays the subtitles directly on the screen, creating a more inclusive environment for those with hearing issues.
As bold and unexpected as it is, the decision to include open captions on all new releases is positive as it helps theaters become more accessible, reduces the barrier of entry into foreign language cinema and inadvertently helps movies with poor sound mixing.
Many people, such as those unaccustomed to reading subtitles, may find difficulty approaching foreign language films. But the use of open captions can serve as a gateway for audiences to familiarize themselves with watching more diverse films
The mainstream popularity of Parasite, 2020 Best Picture winner, shows there’s a growing appetite for foreign language films.
Over the course of its theatrical window, Tenet garnered a lot of criticism for poor sound mixing as the dialogue was hard for people to understand. Open captioning can help solve that problem without forcing people to wait for a streaming or home release to understand the dialogues.
Some moviegoers may feel annoyed by open captioning because it may force them to switch their attention between reading subtitles and watching the actions on screen. But AMC Theatres notes in their announcement that regular showtimes without open captions will still continue, giving people the option to choose based on what works best for them.
Open captioning marks a great first step toward a more accessible moviegoing experience, one that appeals to a diverse range of audiences. In addition, it can accustom people to foreign language cinema and reduce the effects of poor sound mixing.
AMC Theatres is the largest theatrical exhibitor in the U.S. Hopefully its decision to include open-caption showtimes will influence other theaters to do the same.
