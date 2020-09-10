CommunityVoices
Opinion: Only journalists can save journalism

Almost anyone with an internet connection and a computer these days can call themselves a journalist, and almost anything can be labeled news. This presents a huge problem.

We need less clickbait articles, more policy-focused coverage based on facts and less opinion and drama in our news. There needs to be an end to the ratings driven model that helped create this mistrust.

According to a 2019 poll from Gallup, Americans remain largely mistrustful of the mass media. Only 41% currently have "a great deal" or "fair amount" of trust in newspapers, television and radio to report the news "fully, accurately and fairly." This is an improvement from the record all-time low of 32% in 2016.

A free and open press is one of the vital parts of our democracy; it's supposed to act as a check and balance toward those in positions of power. Even with trust in the media falling, 84% of Americans believe that the media plays a critical role in informing the public. Yet an ever increasing amount of Americans don’t see that vital role being fulfilled.

In the age of information the spread of misinformation and fake news has become a real issue. About 70% of Americans say the spread of inaccurate information on the internet is a major problem with news coverage today.

President Donald Trump has used his platform and widespread reach to empower nontraditional journalists such as Alex Jones of Infowars, allowing them to gain a large following. The rise of fringe outlets such as Infowars has created a group of people who only get information from sources that confirm their own bias.

Jones got his start as an internet personality spewing far-right ideas. Jones has said that the 9/11 attacks were an inside job and that the Sandy Hook massacre of schoolchildren never happened. Those are just a few highlights of the misinformation spread by Jones.

To the president, Jones is a real journalist, as opposed to other members of the media who he considers nothing but a bunch of liars, crooks and the "enemy of the American People."

The division and polarization of the media is more clear today than ever before. When looking at political affiliation, 54% of Democrats have a very or somewhat favorable opinion of the media, while 68% of Republicans view the news media in an unfavorable light.

Journalists need to do something to combat this negative trend of distrust and misinformation. There are many things journalists can do, like having an easy to understand ethics code, updated policies for corrections, transparency in funding and leadership, as well as disclosure of the fact-checking process.

All these are good measures in rebuilding trust, but to fully regain the trust of the public there needs to be a higher standard of accountability and enforcement of rules within the journalism community and people who aren't afraid to call out bad actors.

