Opinion: Online shopping is the new Black Friday — and that’s a good thing

Consumerism is a hell of a drug.
The year was 2007. I shivered standing in line on the cement sidewalk leading up to the locked but lit doors of my local Target in the dead of night, only hours after gorging on multiple Thanksgiving dinners. I researched my shopping list in the weeks leading up to Black Friday, hoping my confidence in knowing the store’s layout would guide me to retail victory and Christmas present glory for my three-year-old son.
It proved to be an adrenaline rush for many to push hurriedly through the automatic double doors of their favorite brick-and-mortar retail stores and scurry toward the sections that held the holiday season’s most coveted gifts.
In the electronics and toys sections of retailers everywhere, crowds swarmed the aisles, greedily snatching up their treasures in a joyful display of wild consumerism in the wee hours of the morning. This yearly exercise in shopping insanity has played out for most of the 20th century.
So what should we do this year?
My plans: I’ve already done most of my shopping. And it was all online.
Retailers have also been mindful of that reality for the weeks and months leading up to the holiday shopping season that traditionally starts around Thanksgiving. Target, Walmart, Best Buy and many others have been running Black Friday sales since the beginning of November this year, in addition to a return to in-person shopping events.
The shift toward online shopping during the holidays was already well underway when I busted through Target’s doors in 2007. The growing virtual shopping component birthed Black Friday’s sibling holiday Cyber Monday, debuting in 2005. In 2014, Cyber Monday sales surpassed Black Friday sales.
And in 2019, the number of online Black Friday shoppers topped the in-person shoppers. That weekend, over 142 million Americans shopped virtually while only 124 million purchased in store.
The country’s biggest shopping days could not escape the economy-crushing grip of COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, keeping retail stores closed on Black Friday 2020. Online shopping reigned supreme for holiday gift-giving.
Online shopping firmly cemented itself as the shopping mode of choice during the pandemic, but the ripple effect of lockdowns in parts of the globe where the goods Americans buy each holiday season are manufactured will hit the U.S. like a tsunami when the supply can’t meet the demand.
American consumers should be asking themselves how they can get around global supply chain problems, and if both online and in-person retailers can supply holiday shoppers with the gifts they so badly wish to purchase in their annual shopping spree.
Shopping early is the name of the game this year. But for those who haven’t gotten started, buying locally and shopping with trustworthy online vendors is my strategy for gift shopping this season.
Black Friday’s reputation as a shopping frenzy will begin to shift as the number of sales days increases, as online shopping dominates and shopping events filled with crowds disappear from the holiday shopping scene.
Camping out in front of stores, deadly stampedes and physical confrontations surrounding the season’s hot items should be a thing of the past. The transformation of the holiday is for the better.
