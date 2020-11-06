Opinion: Online classes have given me the best semester of my life

Online classes are an inescapable reality of the COVID-19 pandemic world.
For the vast majority of students online classes are a necessary evil, yet I have had a vastly different experience. For me, online classes have been liberating and have led to one of the most exciting, meaningful semesters of my college life.
A 2013 study conducted by researchers at Harvard and Stanford shows that online only courses that are similar to in-person instruction result in lower GPAs, and students who took online classes were less likely to be enrolled a year later.
For many students, being stuck at home can trigger mental health struggles. A recent study found that 71% of students surveyed felt more stressed and anxious due to the pandemic, a feeling that was only intensified by isolation from important social support groups. But for me, the shift from commuting to taking class with me has allowed me to pursue my passions.
I have been living in Utah for the past few months, rock climbing in world class areas multiple days every week. It’s been a game changer for my mental health. Before COVID-19, I was convinced that I would have to suffer through college before I could get to spend this fall climbing in Indian Creek, a Mecca of climbing. Now, though, I can climb there every weekend this season. Rent in the area I’m living is the same as it would be in Arlington, but instead of going to the gym where everybody is breathing the same air, I’m outside.
Many college students may miss the social aspect of student life, going to parties and chilling with friends around campus. But as a quick glance at Twitter may show you, quarantine life isn’t a major change for some. Although I miss my lunch group at UTA, my overall social life hasn’t changed much. I’ve also gotten to meet some new people who love rock climbing as much as I do! The outdoor climbing community at UTA is pretty small, so it’s exciting to meet people outside that limited circle.
I’m also lucky to have classes that are conducive to online learning this semester. Online versions of labs just don’t work. There is no online equivalent to tactile learning, but online instruction works decently for writing and coding classes. Some disciplines, like coding, are almost self-taught, and professors largely provide directions, critiques and answers to specific questions that arise when students work on a project.
A major part of my communication graphics class is learning how to use Adobe Illustrator, and the videos our professor makes are a lot like YouTube tutorials. In some ways, it works better than in-person, since there are fewer distractions. I can rewind if I miss something or even pause to get a snack!
I get why so many of my peers hate online classes. They are a poor substitute for in-person learning, and for those pursuing degrees like chemistry or physics, all I can do is pour one out for you. That said, I’m looking forward to online learning next semester because I will get to climb in spring, which is one of the best climbing season. For now, I’m enjoying my online classes.
I understand that the lack of social contact during the pandemic is challenging for more extroverted students, and I don’t want to trivialize COVID-19. I’m just as ready for this pandemic to be over as anybody, but we can’t live entirely in memories and plans for a future that could be over a year away. For me, this pandemic has become an opportunity to pursue my passions in a way I would never be able to during a normal semester.
Motivation is key to success in online classes. Students who lacked motivation before taking online classes perform particularly poorly. My motivation is directly linked to my opportunity to climb and, paradoxically, it grounds me. I have put more effort into my education this semester, and I have done it with joy. For the first time, I have access to the world.
