Opinion: On-campus jobs benefit international students beyond paying bills

I had just started working as the student assistant in the Marketing and Communications department at the Central Library before the campus closed down due to COVID-19. I was starting to get comfortable with everyone, and then the lockdown happened.
On-campus jobs are a big part of the life of international students at UTA. It is much more than a source of income. It’s our way of getting to know the American way of working — the structure of organisations, the functioning of each department and most importantly people and their work ethics. It provides us with opportunities to interact with the people of this nation. It helps us understand how things work here, what the people of this country are interested in and a lot more.
As per the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, students with F1 visas cannot take up off-campus jobs during their first year. Even then, students' employment prospects are very limited. Thus, many students depend on various on-campus jobs to help with their daily expenditure.
According to a previous Shorthorn article, in a study about student debt a group of researchers found the chances of employment increases if the students work part time on campus. According to the research document, “Each additional hour students worked per week during their last semester corresponds to a 3% increase in their odds of being full-time employed (vs. unemployed).”
Having an on-campus job for me has meant different things in all my time here. Initially when I started working at the Connection Cafe, it gave me a chance to interact with a lot of students and staff members belonging to different age groups, races and ethnicities. As an employee of a department that revolves around customer service, I realized how impactful little gestures are. For example, greeting someone by asking how their day has been. To say the least, serving food with a smile makes a huge difference.
Later, when I took up the role of communication specialist at the Central Library, I acquired a new set of skills. I learned how differently an office functions here as opposed to what I had seen in India. From how people communicate with each other to how a plan is executed.
On-campus jobs play a crucial role in helping a lot of students cope with homesickness. On the days we have some leisure time, there is a tendency for students to get into a space where they overthink. Instead of indulging in activities that help them relax, students start thinking about their life back home to a point where they might, for a fleeting moment, want to go back. More than anything I feel it’s the sense of togetherness we seek.
Once the university shut down because of the pandemic, a lot of international students working with Chartwells were laid off. They had to recalculate their expenses and adjust their budgets accordingly without a prior warning. A lot of people who came in the spring semester earlier this year did not even get the chance to apply for an on-campus job. As international students, some come with student loans, and thus we seek out on-campus opportunities. On-campus jobs provide a way for us to earn enough so that we can pay our rent.
Luckily, students who were employed by UTA did not face the same problem. Instead, the university allowed us to work from home. Eventually things changed as the campus opened. Students were called back to work on campus.
Everyone who has to go to work during this pandemic is scared. The international students have the same fears but it feels a little different. One of the main reasons for that feeling is the fact that we are miles away from our respective families. We are in a foreign land where the rules and privileges for us are different. Bearing everything in mind, students continue to go to the campus for their work.
