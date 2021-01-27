Opinion: Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter’s feud shows that women must stop fighting over men

Seventeen-year-old Disney star Olivia Rodrigo’s hit single “drivers license” is a soothing and melodic trip back to our first heartbreak. It’s a perspective we can seemingly all relate to, as the song went viral on TikTok and landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart last week.
The song seems like a response to her co-star and rumored ex-boyfriend Joshua Bassett’s new relationship with Disney star Sabrina Carpenter, who released an uncalled for clap back of her own called “Skin.”
Rodrigo’s single represents a relatable position, while Carpenter fails to gain the attention she seems to want.
It’s 2021. Women need to stop pinning themselves against one another, and society needs to stop accepting this as appropriate behavior.
Rodrigo and Bassett co-starred on “High School Musical: The Musical - The Series,” a Disney series aimed at preteens and even younger audiences released in 2019. This incident does not give children good examples of how to resolve conflicts. Sure, some say Disney stars aren’t responsible for the children watching their shows, but unfortunately they kind of are.
With technology even more present in children’s lives, it’s naive to assume they won’t know about drama circulating among celebrities. We need to raise our standards and stop allowing women to publicly drag one another.
Some speculate the entire event is a publicity stunt, but this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Disney stars feud over boys. For example, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez clashed over Nick Jonas starting in 2006, and their dispute lasted a few years.
Years later everyone has mostly made up, but preemptively addressing this phenomenon could result in less drama.
If Carpenter wanted the drama to end, she wouldn’t have felt compelled to drop an inferior diss track. Not only is society eating this drama up, but Carpenter has dug herself into a hole.
Society is better than this, and one thing is certain: we’ve all been that girl.
As Bassett moves from Rodrigo to Carpenter, the last thing society needs is Disney stars allowing inconsequential men to spark anthems about “winning” a man over another woman.
Not many people blamed Carpenter for the issues Rodrigo addressed in her song but focused on Bassett’s role in the relationship. But now that Carpenter has taken the opportunity to rub her new relationship in Rodrigo’s face, that is changing.
In her single, Carpenter gloats about a guy — presumably Bassett — being “all on [her] skin” while someone else — presumably Rodrigo — tries to get under Carpenter’s skin. If “Skin” isn’t a diss track, Carpenter should rethink her recent Instagram post, which condescendingly calls the inspiration for her song “magnificent” and then concludes that “Skin” is a diss track.
We don’t believe that Rodrigo’s single was intended to get under Carpenter’s skin but rather it was an opportunity for the young star to heal and find closure from the breakup.
From our perspective, Rodrigo is heartbroken, and Carpenter is not only taking pleasure in her suffering but trying to add to the public drama surrounding the couple. The lyrics come across as conceited and don’t assert anything meaningful to halt the internet rumors, serving instead as additional fuel.
Carpenter seems very bothered by Rodrigo’s references to the “blond girl that always made [her] doubt,” as if she is the only blond-haired girl in the world Rodrigo could be talking about.
Now if the shoe fits, wear it. But be prepared to endure criticism for your premature response.
