Opinion: Now is not the time to let our guard down and relax COVID-19 precautions

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he was lifting the statewide mask mandate and capacity restrictions on businesses effective March 10.
Abbott cited medical advancements such as vaccine distribution and antibody drugs that will allow Texans to protect themselves as reasons to lift restrictions.
Abbott essentially stated that it is up to each individual to make their own choice as “each person has a role to play in their own personal safety and the safety of others.” Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley followed and lifted the countywide mask mandate to prevent confusion.
On Thursday, Abbott released a statement via Twitter stating that the Biden administration has been assimilating “illegal immigrants” who may have COVID-19 into states across the country. In a separate tweet, he urged the administration to “immediately” stop this as it exposes Texans and Americans.
In the statement, Abbott says the Biden administration asked Texas to assist the federal government with its illegal immigration program, but the state refused as it is the federal government’s responsibility to test, screen and quarantine illegal immigrants.
Although I understand that we must protect others and screen those attempting to enter the U.S., it is not OK to blame illegal immigration or the Biden Administration when Texans and Americans themselves have not taken the pandemic as seriously as they should have.
The U.S. is leading in the number of COVID-19 cases globally, with 28,998,833 cases and 525,031 deaths as of Sunday.
On March 30, 2020, it was estimated that the coronavirus outbreak would result in between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths in the U.S. if social distancing guidelines were followed. We have now more than doubled those estimates in only a year.
In Tarrant County, there have been 245,300 cases and 3,005 deaths as of Sunday. The county is currently at a “substantial” community spread level, meaning there is large-scale community transmission, according to the county website.
COVID-19 is far from gone, and new variants of the original strain have developed.
Vaccines began rolling out in Texas in December, about three months ago, but we continue to be in phase 1 for vaccine rollout. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, it is still unknown when vaccines will be available for the general public, but sometime this spring is the best estimate.
It’s time to be serious and do what you can to prevent the spread. Wear a mask. Only go out when you have to.
Telling you to wear a mask does not mean we are taking away your rights. It just means that we are terrified to catch a virus that may kill us.
I spent almost all of 2021 back in my hometown in my childhood room, but I also know that I can do more to prevent the spread. I am 21 years old, and I have barely lived. I am not ready to die because of people not taking this seriously.
