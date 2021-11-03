Opinion: Nonbinary people are here to stay

The first time I realized I wasn’t a woman, I was wearing long khaki shorts, a sports bra and a baggy shirt at a Starbucks. The cashier then said, “Thank you sir- ma’am- I mean… Sorry.”
I can only describe what I felt by comparing it to sitting down after a long day. Finally.
My whole life, the word “woman” hung over me like a cartoon rain cloud. Although being a woman is far from a bad thing, it has restricted my life both externally and internally. People would see me as a woman and form their expectations.
It took me several years to figure out why my distaste for womanhood was so strong. Being a woman made me feel claustrophobic.
I’m not a woman. I’m not a man. I don’t have to be.
Sex and gender are not interchangeable terms. Sex is biological and depends on your genitalia and chromosome composition. Gender refers to socially constructed roles, behaviors and norms, according to the World Health Organization.
Because gender is a social construct, it can vary from era to era and region to region, which explains the difference between traditional gender norms and modern ones.
For example, in the Chilean Civil Code written in the 19th century, women had to live with and be faithful to their husbands and could have no assets of their own. But laws have since changed, and the country elected its first woman president in 2006.
The existence of transgender people — people who do not identify with their gender assigned at birth, such as nonbinary people — does not violate any scientific fact. The only thing it seems to violate is a conservative mentality.
Over a million nonbinary people are living in the U.S., according to a study conducted by the Williams Institute. We aren’t a fad. The transgender community will continue to make strides toward total societal acceptance because we deserve it.
It wasn’t until I had come out as nonbinary that I began noticing how terribly society responds to those who dare to be what makes them happiest. Suddenly, pronouns become too radical for every social media user with “nor/mal” in their bio.
I thought things would be a little better once I got to college, but UTA is just like any place. There are always people who preach inclusivity but don’t practice it. Everywhere I have been on campus, I’m faced with the option to conform to two genders or be null and void otherwise.
It doesn’t matter that UTA has a stellar LGBTQ+ Program if our identities stop being valid outside of it.
I know UTA can’t prevent all 41,000 students from being transphobic, but it can require educators to set a standard in the classroom. If professors put their inclusivity into practice by respecting name changes, pronouns and including transgender people every time gender is mentioned in casual conversation, it cements transgender lives as authentic components of society.
Transgender people deserve to feel safe wherever they go. It’s about time.
My name is Jude. I go by any pronouns, and I’m nonbinary.
Accept it.
